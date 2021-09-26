Instead of euphoria, Huskers left to have 'spirited talk' after 23-20 overtime loss to MSU: 'I’m tired of it'

“We had a spirited talk in the locker room. I told our guys I don’t want them hanging their head. We have a really good football team,” Frost said. “Little things need to change and I said it halftime to the guys, I felt like I was watching the same movie again and we need it to change. We can’t have four false starts from the offensive line. (Offensive line coach Greg) Austin stands behind those guys every day at practice and yells, ‘Move,’ and gets the D-line to shift. Everything we know how to do to keep them from doing it.

“They have to stay calm, do their job and not jump offside. Probably cost us points in the first half.

“We’ve got to punt the ball. We’ve got guys at the university specifically for the reason to punt it, and we have a couple of 10-yard punts that cost us, and right when we need it the most, we kick it to the wrong side of the field and some of the coverage guys didn’t see it and it cost us the field.