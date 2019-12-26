Instant impact? Time will tell for Husker RBs Scott, Morrison, but carries to be had behind Mills

“He catches it well. He runs it well, has speed and can run between the tackles with his size. He’s really an all-around guy.”

Neither is an early enrollee, so both will likely be on campus in late May before NU’s summer conditioning program starts. When they arrive, they will join a room that features senior Dedrick Mills, redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson and question marks beyond that.

Mills finished 2019 strong, rushing for 347 of his 725 yards at a 6.7-per-carry clip over the Huskers’ final three games, and helped provide a spark to an offense that eventually averaged a respectable 4.48 yards per carry (fourth in the Big Ten) and 203.3 per game (third).

Johnson showed signs of his potential and his toughness with a big workload against Maryland, but also preserved his freshman season, appearing in just four games.