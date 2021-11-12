Inside Scott Frost's restructured contract, which includes the potential to add an extra year

As Alberts outlined on Monday, Frost's buyout after the 2022 season will be cut to $7.5 million, cut in half from the original $15 million before the pair agreed to the restructured pact. Interestingly, those changes go into force on Oct. 1, 2022, which is the date of Nebraska's sixth game of next season.

Beginning then, Frost would be due $2.5 million for each of the 2023 and 2024 seasons and then $1.25 million for each of 2025 and 2026 if he were fired without cause. Those numbers are simply 50% of their original amounts.

If Frost earns the extra year but is fired during it (2027), no buyout is due.

The updated agreement also imposes heavy damages on Frost if he resigns from his post.

Should he voluntarily step down between Oct. 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2026, Frost owes $2.5 million for each year through 2024 and $1.25 million for each of 2025 and 2026.

Essentially, Frost and the university now have mirroring buyout agreements. It would cost NU the same amount of money to separate from Frost on its terms as it would cost Frost to leave on his own.

Alberts on Monday said he wanted each side to have equal "skin in the game."