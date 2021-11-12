 Skip to main content
Inside Scott Frost's restructured contract, which includes the potential to add an extra year
Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost speaks at a press conference Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.

Scott Frost's restructured contract includes a reduction in salary for 2022 and a much smaller buyout if Nebraska fires him after the 2022 season, but it also includes the potential for the fourth-year football coach to earn an extension. 

The updated agreement, which was signed by Frost and athletic director Trev Alberts on Thursday and obtained by the Journal Star via records request, says Frost will have his salary reduced to $4 million, as Alberts confirmed Monday.

It also gives Frost the opportunity to bump his salary back to $5 million in 2023 and beyond if the program achieves certain "metrics" in 2022 that he and the university agree on. Should the Huskers achieve those metrics next year, Frost's salary will bump back up and the length of the agreement will extend by a year through Dec. 31, 2027. 

If he does not achieve the mutually agreed upon metrics in 2022, his salary will remain at $4 million for 2023 and beyond. 

The contract does not outline what those metrics are or if they've been agreed to at this point. The Journal Star has requested further information on what the metrics entail. 

Alberts referenced "very clearly defined expectations" for Frost in a Monday conversation with the Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald, but didn't say what they were. 

"I don’t know that those will be made public — I just don’t think that’s fair — but if some coach, any coach in the athletic department is separated from, he or she will not be surprised, let’s put it that way," Alberts said. 

As Alberts outlined on Monday, Frost's buyout after the 2022 season will be cut to $7.5 million, cut in half from the original $15 million before the pair agreed to the restructured pact. Interestingly, those changes go into force on Oct. 1, 2022, which is the date of Nebraska's sixth game of next season. 

Beginning then, Frost would be due $2.5 million for each of the 2023 and 2024 seasons and then $1.25 million for each of 2025 and 2026 if he were fired without cause. Those numbers are simply 50% of their original amounts. 

If Frost earns the extra year but is fired during it (2027), no buyout is due. 

The updated agreement also imposes heavy damages on Frost if he resigns from his post. 

Should he voluntarily step down between Oct. 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2026, Frost owes $2.5 million for each year through 2024 and $1.25 million for each of 2025 and 2026. 

Essentially, Frost and the university now have mirroring buyout agreements. It would cost NU the same amount of money to separate from Frost on its terms as it would cost Frost to leave on his own. 

Alberts on Monday said he wanted each side to have equal "skin in the game." 

“The university is taking risk in bringing Scott back, right? There’s risk," Alberts said. "I thought it was important that we mitigate some of our risk with him taking some risk. At the end of the day, there’s no guarantee of success, but in my experience, if two parties have equal skin in the game — I’ve learned that from some of my business-leader mentors — and all hands are on deck, you’ve got a better and more reasonable chance for success. 

“I really want to credit him for that. Scott has talked very openly about how much this job means to him. He’s talked openly about how much he loves Nebraska. I’m not sure that there’s a better indicator of that reality than his willingness to help mitigate some of the risk. I think that’s important.”

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

