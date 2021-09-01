Inside Gabe Ervin's 'champion mindset' that carried him to the top NU's depth chart at RB

Nebraska tight ends coach Sean Beckton, who recruits the state of Georgia for NU, took it even further.

"His maturity stood out from Day 1, since he arrived here at the University of Nebraska — his maturity and attention to detail and his work ethic," Beckton said. "Everything he does, he's very attentive to getting better, and he studies the game."

That maturity came in part from having what Ervin called a "champion mindset" — doing all the things required to put himself in the position he's in.

It's a mindset he developed at Buford High School in Georgia, where he led his team to back-to-back state titles in two different classes in 2019 and 2020 under coach Bryant Appling.

"When I first got here I felt like my mind was different. I had that champion mindset to get the job done," Ervin said. "I studied the plays day in and day out, trying to get that down. I studied everything — I paid attention to detail and I just went hard in practice. And everything else fell into place."

It was more than the on-field stuff, though. Ervin made sure he got enough sleep every night after arriving on Nebraska's campus in January. He ate right. He prepared his body for the pounding a power conference running back gets when the games start.