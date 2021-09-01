Inside Gabe Ervin's 'champion mindset' that carried him to the top NU's depth chart at RB

The first carry, and the first game, for Gabe Ervin Jr. were modest.
On Nebraska's first play of the season, Ervin took a handoff to the right side and gained one yard before getting popped by Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown.
It was a nondescript play in a largely nondescript game. Ervin finished with 12 carries for 33 yards.
But he also made history, becoming the first true freshman running back to start a season opener for the Huskers in the modern era.
"It means a lot, but I’m not trying to think about that weight too much because we have a whole season, we have many games to play," Ervin said a couple of days later. "So I’m not trying to let that get in my head as far as everything.
"But it’s amazing. I’m blessed, and I thank God every day for the ability and the potential that I have, and I just want to put it forward for my team."
If Nebraska is indeed trying to become a downhill running offense, Ervin figures to get plenty more opportunities to be the guy to get things rolling, so to speak. He's done enough so far to earn that right, according to his coaches.
"He's done in and done a great job of being a veteran; acting like a veteran," Frost said.
Nebraska tight ends coach Sean Beckton, who recruits the state of Georgia for NU, took it even further.
"His maturity stood out from Day 1, since he arrived here at the University of Nebraska — his maturity and attention to detail and his work ethic," Beckton said. "Everything he does, he's very attentive to getting better, and he studies the game."
That maturity came in part from having what Ervin called a "champion mindset" — doing all the things required to put himself in the position he's in.
It's a mindset he developed at Buford High School in Georgia, where he led his team to back-to-back state titles in two different classes in 2019 and 2020 under coach Bryant Appling.
"When I first got here I felt like my mind was different. I had that champion mindset to get the job done," Ervin said. "I studied the plays day in and day out, trying to get that down. I studied everything — I paid attention to detail and I just went hard in practice. And everything else fell into place."
It was more than the on-field stuff, though. Ervin made sure he got enough sleep every night after arriving on Nebraska's campus in January. He ate right. He prepared his body for the pounding a power conference running back gets when the games start.
All of it led Ervin to become only the seventh position player to start a season opener as a true freshman, joining wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (2019), quarterback Adrian Martinez (2018), linebacker Dedrick Young (2015), offensive tackle Tyler Moore (2011), wide receiver Terrence Nunn (2004), and cornerback Ralph Brown (1996).
"He put it all together. The only thing that we didn't know about (was) how tough he would be... and he proved that in the spring and proved in the first game where he made some nice runs and did a great job in protection and being able to pick it up," Beckton said. "It's tough for a young kid to come in and understand our scheme of things offensively, run game, protection. It's a big role for him and he's done a great job. He's only going to get better."
Ervin committed to Nebraska without visiting Lincoln and arrived on campus in the heart of the pandemic. On Saturday, he will for the first time suit up in front of a full Memorial Stadium on game day. He plans to keep the same mindset that got him to this point in the first place.
"I feel like Saturday's going to be great for me," Ervin said. "First time with the fan base and the crowd. I just want to go in there and get it done."
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.