Inside Big Ten's 3-step process to return to competition with a Nebraska doctor

As the weekend arrives, the University of Nebraska is several days into welcoming student-athletes from across the country back to campus, and filing them into small-group workouts.
The planning, logistics and processes required for those opening steps toward returning to competition have come together over the past two-plus months and continue to develop on a near-daily basis. Around the Big Ten, other schools are beginning to follow similar protocols in welcoming athletes back. Football players at Illinois started arriving this week. Wisconsin, Iowa, Ohio State and Penn State are among the schools with players returning to campus Monday. Michigan State and Maryland are set to follow June 15.
While each school has its own set of policies and procedures — and each of the 11 states in the league's footprint have different guidelines in place — conference leaders are collaborating across state (and rivalry) lines. The focus is to aid that return to campus, and eventually the return to practice and then to competition.
Right near the center of that effort is Dr. Chris Kratochvil, the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s vice chancellor of clinical research. He's also been the chair of the Big Ten’s first-ever Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases for the past two months.
The task force is developing a COVID-19 playbook for its schools to use as they go through what Kratochvil calls a three-step process with lots of hurdles across all sports along the way: First, a return to campus. Then, practice. Then, eventually, competition.
“Our focus today has really been on returning to campus and then returning to practice, and we’re starting to talk through considerations on return to competition,” Kratochvil told the Journal Star on Friday.
The timeline and protocols for returning to campus for NU and other Big Ten schools have been reported on extensively in recent weeks and, in most corners of the conference, are underway at least to some degree.
The NCAA is allowing voluntary workouts — mostly in small groups that align with local and state guidelines at each campus — to take place without coaching supervision on campuses for the month of June. For football in particular, the idea is that teams will move toward a preseason camp of some kind in July. Yahoo! Sports on Thursday reported the NCAA’s Football Oversight committee is considering a six-week model instead of the normal four to allow teams extra time to prepare after such a tumultuous offseason.
Setting aside an eventual season, though, even a transition from workouts to practice is going to be a significant one to manage later this summer.
“We do anticipate that the risk is going to be significantly higher when you move from individual exercise to scrimmages and competitions,” Kratochvil said, “Because you have not only the physical contact but the proximity of the individual and because of what we know about the spread of the coronavirus. Having folks that are exhaling deeply and breathing heavily in very close physical proximity, all of those things are going to very likely increase the risk of potential spread.”
As with many aspects of the coronavirus pandemic, Kratochvil says testing is going to be critical from the time student-athletes get back on campus. It’s simple, really. The more hard data a program has on the health of its student-athletes, the better it can mitigate the risk of infection and spread — and the quicker it can take action when needed.
At Nebraska, players are being tested and quarantined when they arrive on campus and then monitored for symptoms daily.
Implementing those practices across all schools, though, is not easy.
“One of the challenges is in some areas, even availability of testing at all is limited, so as we’re having conversations with universities across the country, there are some that have limited access to testing even with athletes coming back,” Kratochvil said, noting that several universities have reported positive cases — many seemingly among asymptomatic student-athletes — as they return to campuses.
That includes Nebraska, where one known positive test from a football player is confirmed, but also places with multiple positive tests including Alabama, Oklahoma State, Arkansas State and others.
“Our Big Ten task force, on Monday we’re going to spend the entire meeting talking about testing strategy, what’s being currently operationalized and perhaps what’s proposed for each of the Big Ten universities and how can we share what lessons we’ve learned just in the first week of student-athletes coming back that can help inform as we move forward in the future,” Kratochvil said.
That information might affect more than just student-athletes, too. Kratochvil said the task force may be able to use the data it collects from testing returning athletes to know more about the virus’ overall penetration in a population of relatively young people. That could lead to insights on how campuses prepare for the fall semester and beyond.
“For example, say we tested all the returning student-athletes and 2% came back positive; well, that’s going to help us understand a bit about what’s going on across the country, whereas if we get 30% that test positive, that may be useful information as well,” he said. “As we start seeing the data come back from the various teams that are being tested, I think that’s going to very quickly inform other sports and other universities and what they may consider.
“It certainly may help inform what campuses do in general, because if you think that the returning athletes are a reflection of the student body in general, that may help in form, for example, what the University of Nebraska-Lincoln student body is potentially going to look like and what approaches we may want to take to address those issues there.”
The medical world is learning about the virus on a daily basis, though Kratochvil readily says, “the number of unknowns is still tremendous.” There aren’t perfect answers and likely won’t be until a vaccine is developed. But in the meantime, he thinks the Big Ten is working well among its schools and in offering to help other conferences chart a path forward.
“This is truly going to have to be a collaborative process working together between universities and between conferences to help them understand what’s working, what are the challenges and what are the approaches that folks are identifying to help address those challenges and mitigating the risks,” he said.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
