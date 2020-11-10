Indiana keeps climbing in latest Big Ten power rankings

1. OHIO STATE (3-0)
Previous: 1. Last week: W 49-27 vs. Rutgers.
The Buckeyes rolled to a 35-3 halftime lead before Rutgers put 18 fourth-quarter points on the board. Another "wow" weekend for Justin Fields (24-of-28 for 314 yards and six total TDs). This year so far, Fields has 11 touchdown passes and 11 incompletions. Interesting stretch coming up with Maryland and Indiana, but there’s nothing to suggest OSU is anything but a runaway train in the Big Ten.
2. INDIANA (3-0)
Previous: 3. Last week: W 38-21 vs. Michigan.
Every week the Hoosiers’ work gets more impressive. The latest: a bona fide domination of Michigan. Indiana is at this point clearly the second-best team in the East division. Michael Penix is playing at a high level and IU hasn’t missed a beat offensively despite changing coordinators in the offseason. The defense can play, too. Heady stuff. Stevie Scott goes underappreciated, but he might be the best running back in the Big Ten this year. A trip to Michigan State is on deck before traveling to Ohio State.
3. NORTHWESTERN (3-0)
Previous: 4. Last week: W 21-13 vs. Nebraska.
Pat Fitzgerald’s team just keeps finding ways to get the job done. Northwestern hasn’t allowed a second-half point yet this season and clamped down on Nebraska to come from behind and earn a 3-0 start. The Wildcats aren’t particularly dynamic on offense, but they’ve had enough so far and are reaping the benefits of a big upgrade at quarterback in Peyton Ramsey. The next two weeks will go a long way in determining Northwestern’s fate this year: at Purdue and home against Wisconsin.
4. WISCONSIN (1-0)
Previous: 2. Last week: No game.
Wisconsin didn’t play for the second straight week and dropped some because of it. Other teams are proving what many think Wisconsin would be proving if it was able to get back on the field. The Badgers will hopefully get their chance Saturday against Michigan. How shorthanded will they be? If they beat the Wolverines, then a very interesting stretch run awaits.
5. PURDUE (2-0)
Previous: 5. Last week: No game.
The Boilermakers didn’t get a chance to knock off Wisconsin because of UW’s COVID-19 outbreak. They’re back in action against Northwestern and can put themselves in the West Division driver’s seat with a win. Will Rondale Moore play?
6. IOWA (1-2)
Previous: 8. Last week: W 49-7 vs. Michigan State.
The Hawkeyes had to be one of the most impressive 0-2 teams out there and they took out some frustration by absolutely hammering Michigan State. Iowa got scores from all three phases and had its best rushing game (226 yards and four TDs on 41 carries) of the season. They’ll have a chance to keep it going Saturday against Minnesota.
7. MARYLAND (2-1)
Previous: 12. Last week: W 35-19 at Penn State.
These rankings were extremely down on the Terps after a lifeless Week 1 loss to Northwestern, but Maryland has really opened eyes the past two weeks. Even more surprising than a win against Minnesota was the way they jumped out and pounded Penn State. Taulia Tagovailoa is suddenly on fire (three more TD passes against PSU) and UM’s receiving corps is an exciting one. Tough duty this weekend against OSU.
8. MICHIGAN (1-2)
Previous: 7. Last week: L 38-21 at Indiana.
Yikes! Michigan’s loss to Indiana, on one hand, isn’t terribly surprising because the Hoosiers are darn good. Back-to-back losses to Michigan State and IU? That’s not going to sit well in Ann Arbor. Now the Wolverines have two losses and Wisconsin, Penn State and Ohio State still on the schedule. Could Jim Harbaugh end up on the hot seat?
9. MINNESOTA (1-2)
Previous: 13. Last week: W 41-14 at Illinois.
The Gophers' defense showed signs of life against a bad Illinois team even though coordinator Joe Rossi missed the game because of COVID-19. Minnesota will take any kind of win at this point after a putrid start. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 224 yards and four touchdowns. They dug quite a hole but now have nothing but division games remaining.
10. RUTGERS (1-2)
Previous: 9. Last week: L 49-27 vs. Ohio State.
The Scarlet Knights got blown out by Ohio State, but hey, they’re not unique in that regard. Rutgers isn’t a rollover and has a chance to get win No. 2 Saturday against Illinois.
11. MICHIGAN STATE (1-2)
Previous: 10. Last week: L 49-7 at Iowa.
The Spartans fell back to Earth after the high of beating Michigan by ending up on the wrong side of a blowout. MSU and first-year head coach Mel Tucker got a big moment early in the season, but it’s still going to be tough sledding moving forward, beginning with Indiana this weekend.
12. PENN STATE (0-3)
Previous: 6. Last week: L 35-19 vs. Maryland.
The Nittany Lions’ first two losses could be explained, even if they were bitter pills to swallow. This one? Much more difficult to comprehend. PSU was a 25-point favorite and was thoroughly outplayed. Most concerning for James Franklin? The PSU defense has given up 36, 38 and 35 points in the first three weeks. Amazingly, Penn State and Nebraska square off this weekend in Lincoln as two of only three remaining winless teams in the conference.
13. NEBRASKA (0-2)
Previous: 11. Last week: L 21-13 vs. Northwestern.
The Huskers thought they were primed for a breakout win against Northwestern, but instead shot themselves in the foot repeatedly and couldn’t crack a tough Wildcat defense. Now, they’ll have to find a way to beat a reeling PSU squad to avoid an 0-3 start. There’s still plenty to play for and plenty of winnable games left for the Huskers, who drew a tough start to their schedule, but frustration’s surely mounting and they’d do well to get back on track quickly.
14. ILLINOIS (0-3)
Previous: 14. Last week: L 41-14 vs. Minnesota.
The Illini suffered their second lopsided division loss in three weeks at the hands of the Gophers on Saturday. Illinois ran the ball OK but struggled to throw it with Brandon Peters out for the second straight week. Minnesota rolled to 541 yards, including 325 on the ground. The next two weeks, Illinois has Rutgers and Nebraska, representing the best chance left on the schedule to engineer a turnaround.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!