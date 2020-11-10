Indiana keeps climbing in latest Big Ten power rankings

Previous: 6. Last week: L 35-19 vs. Maryland.

The Nittany Lions’ first two losses could be explained, even if they were bitter pills to swallow. This one? Much more difficult to comprehend. PSU was a 25-point favorite and was thoroughly outplayed. Most concerning for James Franklin? The PSU defense has given up 36, 38 and 35 points in the first three weeks. Amazingly, Penn State and Nebraska square off this weekend in Lincoln as two of only three remaining winless teams in the conference.

13. NEBRASKA (0-2)

Previous: 11. Last week: L 21-13 vs. Northwestern.

The Huskers thought they were primed for a breakout win against Northwestern, but instead shot themselves in the foot repeatedly and couldn’t crack a tough Wildcat defense. Now, they’ll have to find a way to beat a reeling PSU squad to avoid an 0-3 start. There’s still plenty to play for and plenty of winnable games left for the Huskers, who drew a tough start to their schedule, but frustration’s surely mounting and they’d do well to get back on track quickly.

14. ILLINOIS (0-3)

Previous: 14. Last week: L 41-14 vs. Minnesota.