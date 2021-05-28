Incoming Husker LB Mikai Gbayor talks knee rehab, leadership and goals once he arrives in Lincoln

Mikai Gbayor knew he was hurt, but also knew his team needed help.

Back in November, Irvington High was a little more than halfway through its season in New Jersey when Gbayor suffered a right knee injury.

He tried to convince the coaching staff he could still play. It quickly became apparent that he couldn’t, so Gbayor put his mind to assisting his teammates in other ways.

“I didn’t leave on the stretcher, I stayed the whole game, helped the other linebackers that were net up,” he told the Journal Star this week. “They were young and so I just wanted to continue to be a leader and help win.

“That’s just something I felt like I had to do. At first I wanted to get back in, trying to be tough and not knowing what the injury was. I felt like I could do it, but coaches told me ‘no,’ so I found another way to be a leader.”

The Nebraska inside linebacker commit was at that point just a couple of weeks shy of putting pen to paper and signing his National Letter of Intent. As it turned out, he had torn the ACL in his right knee and not long after had surgery that ended his season.