In search of 'fresh ideas and voices,' Husker HC Scott Frost fires four offensive assistants
Assistant coaches

From top left, Nebraska football assistants Greg Austin (offensive line), Matt Lubick (offensive coordinator), Ryan Held (running backs) and Mario Verduzco (quarterbacks) were all fired Monday.

 Journal Star file photos
Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple break down Buckeyes-Huskers, and field your questions

Scott Frost is returning to Nebraska in 2022 with a restructured contract, but most of his offensive staff is out.

Frost on Monday fired offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, offensive line coach Greg Austin, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco and running backs coach Ryan Held.

It is a major shuffle for the fourth-year head coach whose own job status was in question until athletic director Trev Alberts announced Monday that Frost had agreed to a restructured deal and would return next year.

“I appreciate the work and sacrifices these men have made for the University of Nebraska and this football program and wish all of them well,” Frost said in a statement. “They are all men of outstanding character and good coaches, but as we strive for better consistency and execution, we needed fresh ideas and voices on our offensive staff.”

Austin, Held and Verduzco have been with Frost since he first became a coach at Central Florida in 2016, and have been on his staff each of the past six years, including all four at Nebraska.

Lubick and Frost coached together at Oregon and Lubick rejoined Frost at Nebraska after the 2019 season when Frost fired former NU and UCF offensive coordinator Troy Walters.

All of Nebraska's assistant coaches are under contract until Dec. 31, 2022, meaning NU will owe the remaining salary in buyouts.

Austin makes $500,000, as does Lubick. Held makes $400,000 and Verduzco makes $375,000.

During a conversation with the Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald on Monday evening, Alberts lamented the timing of the firings but said he understood the need to finalize the decisions with Nebraska on a bye week and the staff set to hit the road recruiting this week.

“It’s hard for me to in the middle of a season, make statements about, this coach will be here, this one won’t,” Alberts said. “But the reality is that the world’s changed a little bit in college football with the portal and the early signing date and that has kind of sped up some of these decisions and necessitated some of them. As we’ve gone through our conversations, we had kind of reached a point where it was fair, in light of the off week and some of the recruiting and some of the changes.”

Alberts said he didn’t want to step on Frost’s toes, but he “wouldn’t be surprised,” if Frost looked for an offensive coordinator who would handle play-calling duties and be more in charge of the offense — akin to defensive coordinator Erik Chinander’s role with the Nebraska defense — to allow Frost to operate more like the CEO of the program rather than the play-caller and head of the offensive meeting room.

Alberts also said he expects Frost will move quickly. As in, perhaps in time to get out and recruit for Nebraska before the early signing date in mid-December.

“I’ll let Scott answer those questions, football-specific, but I’m anticipating he’d say yes,” Alberts said. “The other thing you have to think about is you have coaches who have been recruiting and if they’re people who have been let go, they’ve been recruiting, so perhaps there are recruits they bring with them. Perhaps there’s players in the transfer portal that other coaches have coached or have a relationship with.

“College football is a big network and I think Scott will expand his network a little bit, which is probably not a terrible thing either.”

In the meantime, though, many of the players on Nebraska’s 2021 team now face the prospect of playing the final two games of their season without their position coaches around.

“That’s the dark side of this because you make decisions, Scott makes decisions about staff and what he thinks is in the best long-term interest (of NU), but the reality is that every one of those coaches has families and that has impact. The student-athletes are impacted. That’s why it’s hard.”

Frost now faces the notoriously difficult task in college football of finding quality assistant coaches to join his staff for what is clearly a make-or-break 2022 season.

Alberts, though, said he thought that Frost would be able to find quality candidates.

“I think what you’ve seen in college football today is I don’t think there’s any coaching position that any coach wouldn’t have some trepidation about. We’re in the competition business. This is results-oriented and I know we’ve talked about process and our need to move away from results-oriented, but coaches are competitive people. They get into the business because they want to compete. … We want competitive people here that aren’t anticipating failure.”

Frost’s contract outlines a $5 million pool for NU’s 10 full-time assistants plus strength and conditioning coach Zach Duval.

Alberts, though, suggested that in part because of Frost’s $1 million salary reduction for 2022 and the $7.5 million reduction in buyout owed to Frost if he’s fired after 2022, the head coach may be able to go above the $1.775 million the four assistants combined to make in his efforts to replace them.

“We’ve not adjusted that contractually, but I just told him that we’ll work through that," Alberts said. "Especially in light of his willingness to mitigate some of our risk, we’ll work through those deals.”

The university did not specify who will step in and coach the four positions in the interim, but Frost will clearly call plays for the final two games. Tight ends coach Sean Beckton, of course, remains on staff and could add the receivers to his responsibilities for the rest of the year. NU has off-field staffers that align naturally with each position, too, including senior offensive analyst Ron Brown (a former running backs coach); quality control coach Steve Cooper, who has worked extensively with Verduzco and NU’s quarterbacks; and analysts Frank Verducci and Steve DeMeo, who work with offensive linemen.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

