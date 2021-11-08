In search of 'fresh ideas and voices,' Husker HC Scott Frost fires four offensive assistants

Austin makes $500,000, as does Lubick. Held makes $400,000 and Verduzco makes $375,000.

During a conversation with the Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald on Monday evening, Alberts lamented the timing of the firings but said he understood the need to finalize the decisions with Nebraska on a bye week and the staff set to hit the road recruiting this week.

“It’s hard for me to in the middle of a season, make statements about, this coach will be here, this one won’t,” Alberts said. “But the reality is that the world’s changed a little bit in college football with the portal and the early signing date and that has kind of sped up some of these decisions and necessitated some of them. As we’ve gone through our conversations, we had kind of reached a point where it was fair, in light of the off week and some of the recruiting and some of the changes.”

Alberts said he didn’t want to step on Frost’s toes, but he “wouldn’t be surprised,” if Frost looked for an offensive coordinator who would handle play-calling duties and be more in charge of the offense — akin to defensive coordinator Erik Chinander’s role with the Nebraska defense — to allow Frost to operate more like the CEO of the program rather than the play-caller and head of the offensive meeting room.