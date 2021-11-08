In search of 'fresh ideas and voices,' Husker HC Scott Frost fires four offensive assistants

Scott Frost is returning to Nebraska in 2022 with a restructured contract, but most of his offensive staff is out.
Frost on Monday fired offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, offensive line coach Greg Austin, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco and running backs coach Ryan Held.
It is a major shuffle for the fourth-year head coach whose own job status was in question until athletic director Trev Alberts announced Monday that Frost had agreed to a restructured deal and would return next year.
“I appreciate the work and sacrifices these men have made for the University of Nebraska and this football program and wish all of them well,” Frost said in a statement. “They are all men of outstanding character and good coaches, but as we strive for better consistency and execution, we needed fresh ideas and voices on our offensive staff.”
Austin, Held and Verduzco have been with Frost since he first became a coach at Central Florida in 2016, and have been on his staff each of the past six years, including all four at Nebraska.
Lubick and Frost coached together at Oregon and Lubick rejoined Frost at Nebraska after the 2019 season when Frost fired former NU and UCF offensive coordinator Troy Walters.
All of Nebraska's assistant coaches are under contract until Dec. 31, 2022, meaning NU will owe the remaining salary in buyouts.
Austin makes $500,000, as does Lubick. Held makes $400,000 and Verduzco makes $375,000.
During a conversation with the Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald on Monday evening, Alberts lamented the timing of the firings but said he understood the need to finalize the decisions with Nebraska on a bye week and the staff set to hit the road recruiting this week.
“It’s hard for me to in the middle of a season, make statements about, this coach will be here, this one won’t,” Alberts said. “But the reality is that the world’s changed a little bit in college football with the portal and the early signing date and that has kind of sped up some of these decisions and necessitated some of them. As we’ve gone through our conversations, we had kind of reached a point where it was fair, in light of the off week and some of the recruiting and some of the changes.”
Alberts said he didn’t want to step on Frost’s toes, but he “wouldn’t be surprised,” if Frost looked for an offensive coordinator who would handle play-calling duties and be more in charge of the offense — akin to defensive coordinator Erik Chinander’s role with the Nebraska defense — to allow Frost to operate more like the CEO of the program rather than the play-caller and head of the offensive meeting room.
Alberts also said he expects Frost will move quickly. As in, perhaps in time to get out and recruit for Nebraska before the early signing date in mid-December.
“I’ll let Scott answer those questions, football-specific, but I’m anticipating he’d say yes,” Alberts said. “The other thing you have to think about is you have coaches who have been recruiting and if they’re people who have been let go, they’ve been recruiting, so perhaps there are recruits they bring with them. Perhaps there’s players in the transfer portal that other coaches have coached or have a relationship with.
“College football is a big network and I think Scott will expand his network a little bit, which is probably not a terrible thing either.”
In the meantime, though, many of the players on Nebraska’s 2021 team now face the prospect of playing the final two games of their season without their position coaches around.
“That’s the dark side of this because you make decisions, Scott makes decisions about staff and what he thinks is in the best long-term interest (of NU), but the reality is that every one of those coaches has families and that has impact. The student-athletes are impacted. That’s why it’s hard.”
Frost now faces the notoriously difficult task in college football of finding quality assistant coaches to join his staff for what is clearly a make-or-break 2022 season.
Alberts, though, said he thought that Frost would be able to find quality candidates.
“I think what you’ve seen in college football today is I don’t think there’s any coaching position that any coach wouldn’t have some trepidation about. We’re in the competition business. This is results-oriented and I know we’ve talked about process and our need to move away from results-oriented, but coaches are competitive people. They get into the business because they want to compete. … We want competitive people here that aren’t anticipating failure.”
Frost’s contract outlines a $5 million pool for NU’s 10 full-time assistants plus strength and conditioning coach Zach Duval.
Alberts, though, suggested that in part because of Frost’s $1 million salary reduction for 2022 and the $7.5 million reduction in buyout owed to Frost if he’s fired after 2022, the head coach may be able to go above the $1.775 million the four assistants combined to make in his efforts to replace them.
“We’ve not adjusted that contractually, but I just told him that we’ll work through that," Alberts said. "Especially in light of his willingness to mitigate some of our risk, we’ll work through those deals.”
The university did not specify who will step in and coach the four positions in the interim, but Frost will clearly call plays for the final two games. Tight ends coach Sean Beckton, of course, remains on staff and could add the receivers to his responsibilities for the rest of the year. NU has off-field staffers that align naturally with each position, too, including senior offensive analyst Ron Brown (a former running backs coach); quality control coach Steve Cooper, who has worked extensively with Verduzco and NU’s quarterbacks; and analysts Frank Verducci and Steve DeMeo, who work with offensive linemen.
'Nebraska showing some old-school patience': What people are saying about Scott Frost returning, 4 assistants out
Parker with the particulars
Much more coming from the LJS and OWH sit-down with Trev Alberts today, but here's one bit: It's pretty clear Scott Frost is going to hire a play-caller for his offense.— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) November 9, 2021
Also, NU's $5 million pool for assistants remains, but Alberts told Frost the final number has some flex.
Encouragement from the chancellor
I’ve had great confidence in Scott Frost from the beginning and still do. No one in Nebraska wants to win more than he does. Scott will continue to take the steps necessary to bring the football program to where it needs to be and I very much look forward to watching him do that. https://t.co/idw2tJwwTF— Ronnie D. Green (@RonnieDGreen) November 8, 2021
What could Frost's restructured contract look like?
Over the past year-plus, Jim Harbaugh and Scott Frost both agreed to restructured contracts to remain head coach. If Frost's is anything like Harbaugh's, I think it's great. All CFB coaching contracts should be lower bases/guaranteed money + incentives based on actual success.— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 8, 2021
What's that they say about patience again?
In a year when schools have been tripping over each other to fire coaches ASAP, Nebraska showing some old-school patience/faith that the record doesn't tell the whole story.— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 8, 2021
Refreshing for some Huskers fans, depressing for others?
Too close to start over, says this FOX broadcaster
This is the correct decision for @HuskerFBNation...They are far too close to turn around and start over...If the same things happen next year it is a different story, as Frost himself will admit! https://t.co/PIqnaYaQZ0— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) November 8, 2021
Ready to put speculation in rearview
Frost will be back next year with a restructured contract.— Meg (@hotmesshusker) November 8, 2021
While I'm really going to miss reading everyone and their mom's opinion about what they think should happen, I'm glad the speculation is over and we can get back to tweeting at Trev to bring back blonde Herbie.#gbr
'Close' to getting over the hump with Frost
I’m all for this! As frustrating as this season’s been, this team’s stronger than last season, and Scott Frost is close to getting over the hump with this squad.— Josh Idachaba (@JoshIdachaba) November 8, 2021
These last two games (both winnable) are a great opportunity to get a statement win and build momentum for 2022. https://t.co/e3Mx8LHddf
Bringing out the GIFs for the occasion
Who is Nebraska going to get that can turn this program around if not Scott Frost? I agree with Nebraska giving him another shot at it. https://t.co/pCfEQP1Bna pic.twitter.com/Yulk5mmcGY— All Elite Sweet BAY BAY (@AllEliteSweet) November 8, 2021
All it takes is a little time
Scott Frost, the offensive genius, didn’t have enough time to diagnose his offensive shortcomings in the first four years, or develop a backup QB, or any tackles, or any guards. (Ever heard of Covid-19?)— Jones (@theKatataKid) November 8, 2021
So it’s fair to bring him back for another year. #GBR
Giving the alum the benefit of the doubt
Keeping Scott Frost has a lot of parallels to the decisions Georgetown hoops had as Ewing struggled early - there’s nowhere else to go, as an alum he has a lot of goodwill that will never extinguish. In GU’s case the faith worked but we stayed true to self and BE. Not NU case— Lorenzo Cortes (@Hoyatexas) November 8, 2021
The price tag on removing Frost is too high, some say
Scott Frost Jim Harbaugh— Jeff Bell (@4WhomJBellTolls) November 8, 2021
🤝
Saved by buyouts https://t.co/eauh7Fb5zu
Where have we heard this sentiment before?
Props to #Nebraska for making the right decision:— Embrik Eyles (@EmbrikEyles) November 8, 2021
23-16 loss at #3 OU
23-29 loss at #23 MSU in OT
32-29 loss vs #9 Michigan
30-23 loss at Minnesota
28-23 loss vs Purdue
26-17 loss vs OSU
Scott Frost and the Corn Huskers are so close, no reason to get rid of him! https://t.co/rdDLzZR0kE
Husker O-lineman on coaching shakeup
Damn— Teddy Prochazka (@TeddyProchazka) November 8, 2021
6 not 3
Nebraska football finally figured it out — you’re not the coaching destination you think. Keep a guy that loves the Huskers and has shown he can win as a coach. Just not easy to win quickly at Nebraska anymore. It’s a 6 year rebuild. Not a 3.— Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 8, 2021
A not-so-official statement from ex-Husker
For immediate release pertaining to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. pic.twitter.com/3YcE5gldw0— Will Compton (@_willcompton) November 8, 2021
Happy to move on past the rumors
I'm just happy the "Scott Frost is on the chopping block" narrative can go away now. Very happy to have him back for another year. He's the guy for this program— Jake Brown (@BandanaBrown) November 9, 2021
Money moves by Trev Alberts
So, Trev Alberts is basically giving Scott Frost one more season to end the misery, and to show any sign of noteworthy progress, and he took a million from Frost's salary and cut the $15 million buyout in half. That's doing your job as AD under difficult circumstances.— Pat Harty (@PatHarty) November 9, 2021
Less cash for Frost, more to attract new assistants?
It seems to me that Frost restructured contract in part to create more money for the pending staff hires that he will now be making...ADs think of coaching money in a large pool...They created close to $3M in room for the new hires with the exact same total pool— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) November 9, 2021
Loyalty prevails on this day
Bob Devaney told me “Once a Husker, always a Husker”Never been prouder of being a Husker than I am today. @TrevAlberts did the right thing. Loyalty, not blind loyalty, should carry the day. “Scott Frost is one of Us” Well said Trev. @coach_frost PS: let’s get back to option.— McGraw Milhaven (@McGrawMilhaven) November 9, 2021
This ex-Husker is not impressed
This is clown stuff. Today is a dark day for this state, and all the former players and coaches. We all deserve better. https://t.co/RdXhyLrXA1— Matt Slauson (@MattSlauson) November 8, 2021
