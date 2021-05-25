In radio interview, NU AD Moos expresses confidence in sellout streak, full Memorial Stadium

Fans who had season tickets in 2019 had the opportunity to roll their payments forward last year when the Big Ten mandated that only family and friends be allowed into stadiums because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The full capacity this fall does not come as a surprise now, given Lancaster County's move back to "green" on the COVID-19 risk dial, the end of the local mask mandate and also the fact that Garth Brooks sold 83,600 tickets for an Aug. 14 concert at Memorial Stadium.

"Now it looks like we're going to be able to have 100% capacity this fall and I have every reason to believe the sellout streak will continue," Moos said.

One thing that is not going to happen any time soon, according to Moos, is introducing alcohol sales at Memorial Stadium. It's unclear exactly what will happen for the Brooks concert, but Moos said it "isn't on the table right now" as it pertains to home football games.