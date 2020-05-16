In 'freakish athletic' Haarberg, Husker coaches have fascinating (and familiar) new QB commit

The comparison

It was the fall of 2015, and Montana State was wrapping up an early-season practice on the field at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman as an interview session wound down. Small talk circulated among a couple of players — quarterback Dakota Prukop and his favorite MSU wide receiver among them — a couple of coaches and a stray reporter or two.

The topic of conversation: The wide receiver’s little brother, a little-known quarterback who offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey and the others thought should be much more sought-after than he was.

They understood the situation could change fast, but they had the family connection going, so if the big boys stayed away, they had a good shot at landing him. The receiver: Mitch Herbert. His little brother: Justin Herbert, then just beginning his senior year at Sheldon High in Eugene, Oregon, after a broken leg cut short his junior season.

The same Justin Herbert, of course, was picked No. 6 overall in the NFL Draft last month by the Los Angeles Chargers after a decorated career at Oregon. At that time, though, he had exactly zero FBS offers and was just an athletic, projectable, 6-5 prospect drawing interest, but not yet a scholarship offer, from the local power-conference school.