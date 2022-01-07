In expected move, DL Deontre Thomas not returning for sixth season with Huskers

Nebraska defensive lineman Deontre Thomas is not returning for the 2022 season.
The move is an expected one — Thomas took part in the Huskers' senior day festivities in November against Iowa and indicated on social media that he was leaving — but he had remained on NU's online roster until late this week.
A school spokesman confirmed Thomas' departure from the program.
Thomas first arrived in Lincoln as part of the 2017 recruiting class and played as an undersized nose tackle during his first year on campus. He redshirted in 2018 and served as a role player in 2019. In 2020, his season was cut short by injury, but he returned in 2021 and became a starting-caliber player for the Huskers and now-former defensive line coach Tony Tuioti.
Thomas, a Mustang, Oklahoma, native, had the option of returning for a sixth year of football due to the extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA to all athletes in 2020.
The Huskers now, officially, must replace three of their top defensive linemen in Thomas, Damion Daniels and Ben Stille.
That group will start with junior Casey Rogers and sophomore Ty Robinson and also is likely to feature increased roles for players like Nash Hutmacher, Jordon Riley and perhaps others like Mosai Newsom, Marquis Black and Ru'Quan Buckley. The Huskers could also still add a defensive lineman from the transfer portal, either in the coming weeks or this spring.
NU also removed several walk-ons from its online roster, the most notable of which was freshman place-kicker Kelen Meyer. The Ord native saw spot duty in his first year on campus, both on kickoffs and as a place-kicker. He had a PAT against Oklahoma blocked and returned for two points when he came on to replace struggling senior Connor Culp.
The Huskers have overhauled their specialist group this offseason, adding a commitment from Furman transfer kicker Timmy Bleekrode and a pair of walk-on additions in Furman's Spencer Pankratz and 2022 prospect Charlie Weinrich.
NU's online roster now stands at 145.
With Thomas' departure official, the Journal Star's count shows 87 scholarship players for the Huskers at this juncture, including six incoming transfers that are not yet listed on NU's roster.
The turning point in every Nebraska football game in 2021
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙤𝙪𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙛𝙤𝙪𝙡
𝙏𝙪𝙧𝙣𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙬𝙖𝙮 𝙗𝙮 𝘿𝙞𝙨𝙢𝙪𝙠𝙚
𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙯 𝙗𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙠𝙨 𝙛𝙧𝙚𝙚
𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙥'𝙨 𝙢𝙞𝙨𝙨 𝙛𝙡𝙞𝙥𝙨 𝙜𝙖𝙢𝙚
𝙊𝙣𝙚 𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙨 𝙥𝙪𝙣𝙩
𝘿𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙣, 𝙏𝙝𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙨 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙗𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙣𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧
𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙯'𝙨 𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙛𝙪𝙢𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙨𝙥𝙤𝙞𝙡𝙨 𝙪𝙥𝙨𝙚𝙩 𝙗𝙞𝙙
𝘼𝙣 𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙡𝙮 𝙨𝙩𝙪𝙢𝙗𝙡𝙚
𝙅𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙖 𝙗𝙞𝙩 𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙘𝙝
𝙁𝙧𝙤𝙨𝙩'𝙨 𝙛𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙙 𝙜𝙤𝙖𝙡 𝙜𝙖𝙢𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙙𝙤𝙚𝙨𝙣'𝙩 𝙥𝙖𝙮
𝘿𝙞𝙙𝙣'𝙩 𝙩𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙣𝙜 ...
𝙎𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙩𝙚𝙖𝙢𝙨 𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙠𝙚𝙨 𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙩 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.