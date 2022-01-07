In expected move, DL Deontre Thomas not returning for sixth season with Huskers

Nebraska defensive lineman Deontre Thomas is not returning for the 2022 season.

The move is an expected one — Thomas took part in the Huskers' senior day festivities in November against Iowa and indicated on social media that he was leaving — but he had remained on NU's online roster until late this week.

A school spokesman confirmed Thomas' departure from the program.

Thomas first arrived in Lincoln as part of the 2017 recruiting class and played as an undersized nose tackle during his first year on campus. He redshirted in 2018 and served as a role player in 2019. In 2020, his season was cut short by injury, but he returned in 2021 and became a starting-caliber player for the Huskers and now-former defensive line coach Tony Tuioti.

Thomas, a Mustang, Oklahoma, native, had the option of returning for a sixth year of football due to the extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA to all athletes in 2020.

The Huskers now, officially, must replace three of their top defensive linemen in Thomas, Damion Daniels and Ben Stille.