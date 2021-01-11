In announcing his departure from Nebraska, Wan'Dale Robinson cites desire to move closer to family

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The most likely eventual destination for the Frankfort, Kentucky, native is considered to be the University of Kentucky.

The Wildcats earned a verbal commitment from Robinson out of high school after the Huskers had long appeared to be in the driver’s seat. After five weeks, though, Robinson flipped to the Huskers shortly before National Signing Day in December 2018. At the time, he said he pledged to UK because he felt pressure to stay in the state.

"Throughout this whole recruiting process I've always been told, 'Do what's best for you. You have to live your life for you and nobody else. Just follow your heart,'" Robinson tweeted when he affirmed his verbal pledge to Nebraska. "Those words of advice got away from me as my verbal commitment date neared."

Since then, he’s been hailed as an example of exactly what Frost and company are trying to build in Lincoln. Frost regularly says Robinson is the perfect player to thrive in his system. He spoke up as the 2019 season went along, showing a willingness to be a vocal leader even though he was just a freshman.