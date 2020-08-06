In a year where newcomers will be counted on, juco WR Omar Manning tops Most Intriguing Huskers list

All of that doesn't mean that Manning will be able to just step in and know all of the intricacies of the offense or that there isn't a steep learning curve still ahead of him to go from dominant junior college player to impact Big Ten target. It does, however, seem clear that he is going to be counted on heavily, just as juco running back Dedrick Mills was in 2019.

If that doesn't convince you, just keep in mind what head coach Scott Frost said back in December when NU received Manning's National Letter of Intent.

"There wasn’t a better guy in the country, in my opinion, for what we were looking for than him. He looks different than anybody I’ve ever coached and has tape to match. I’m really excited to get him," said Frost, who has been around a wide variety of NFL targets during his coaching stops at Oregon, Central Florida and Nebraska. "I think he has a chance to change our offense."

There's a lot we don't yet know about the 2020 football season, including whether it will even happen. We don't know exactly what Manning's first year at NU will be like on the field, either. But given the coaching staff's work to land him, the things that have been said about him since he arrived and the general interest from fans and observers about what could potentially be, he was a clear choice to be this summer's Most Intriguing Husker.