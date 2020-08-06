In a year where newcomers will be counted on, juco WR Omar Manning tops Most Intriguing Huskers list

As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players.
No. 1, Omar Manning, WR, jr.
At last, we come to the top of the Most Intriguing Huskers list for 2020. This year's choice has been a source of intrigue for Nebraska and Husker fans since last summer.
That's when junior college wide receiver Omar Manning first officially visited Nebraska. He came to town with a host of other players and eventually committed to NU, though the Huskers had to wait through interest from other teams and academic hurdles before Manning signed in December and then arrived on campus in June.
The baseline for the interest in Manning is because he, physically, is a player Nebraska has not had in recent years. At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, the Texas native is an imposing pass-catcher. Make no mistake about it, though, Manning isn't just a big body. He's been clocked in the 4.4-second range in the 40-yard dash and averaged more than 20 yards per reception across a pair of seasons at Kilgore (Texas) College.
On top of the obvious physical package, the interest here is only furthered by the fact that the Huskers are going to have to rely on newcomers in general in their receiving corps. Beyond sophomore Wan'Dale Robinson, the group is an extremely inexperienced one.
All of that doesn't mean that Manning will be able to just step in and know all of the intricacies of the offense or that there isn't a steep learning curve still ahead of him to go from dominant junior college player to impact Big Ten target. It does, however, seem clear that he is going to be counted on heavily, just as juco running back Dedrick Mills was in 2019.
If that doesn't convince you, just keep in mind what head coach Scott Frost said back in December when NU received Manning's National Letter of Intent.
"There wasn’t a better guy in the country, in my opinion, for what we were looking for than him. He looks different than anybody I’ve ever coached and has tape to match. I’m really excited to get him," said Frost, who has been around a wide variety of NFL targets during his coaching stops at Oregon, Central Florida and Nebraska. "I think he has a chance to change our offense."
There's a lot we don't yet know about the 2020 football season, including whether it will even happen. We don't know exactly what Manning's first year at NU will be like on the field, either. But given the coaching staff's work to land him, the things that have been said about him since he arrived and the general interest from fans and observers about what could potentially be, he was a clear choice to be this summer's Most Intriguing Husker.
— Parker Gabriel
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
