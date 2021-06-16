In a relaxed 'Blitz' appearance, Frost talks offseason, recruiting numbers and plays trivia with Husker fans

Frost’s public appearances aren’t usually like this, laid back and informal and full of laughs, but he seemed to enjoy it. All 121 — or just about all of them — lined up for autographs and photos afterward.

The fourth-year Nebraska coach arrived here not in summer relaxation mode, though, but rather in the midst of one of the busiest stretches of the college football calendar in recent memory.

That, of course, is because the NCAA lifted a year-plus dead period beginning on June 1 and official visitors, unofficial visitors and campers have been on campus in Lincoln nearly every day since.

One day before Frost came out this way, Nebraska hosted 2023 in-state prospect Maverick Noonan on an unofficial visit. A couple of days before that, six official visitors. Just before that? A big set of players working out for the staff in hopes of earning scholarship offers.

The balance, though, is that for as busy as June is, Nebraska is trending toward a smaller scholarship recruiting class in 2022. Perhaps as small as 15 scholarship players, Frost confirmed to the Journal Star on Wednesday.