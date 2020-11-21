Illinois' toying with Huskers continues with social media post following game

Illinois talked a little smack on Twitter after the game. According to Illinois players, Nebraska was chirping quite a bit during the game.

That provoked Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters to point toward the scoreboard when approached by a Husker defender during the game.

"I definitely have a cool, calm attitude, but I'm also competitive and I want to win," Peters said. "Maybe just the heat of the moment."

Added Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen, "I think it definitely motivates us, taking what they say and continuing to let it fuel our fire."

Illinois gained some momentum after a 23-20 win at Rutgers last week. It received another boost with the return of Peters, who completed 18 of 25 passes for 205 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked only once.

Peters had missed the previous three games after testing positive for COVID-19 after the season opener.

"Obviously, the last three weeks, it's been tough," Peters said. "This week during practice I thought I had a good week of preparation. I was in tune with what the defense was doing. When I was out there, I wasn't trying to force anything; I was just taking what the defense gave me."