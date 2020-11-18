Illinois at Nebraska: Broadcast info, betting lines and crunching the numbers

0:03: Through four games, Illinois has led for only three total seconds, and that came at the end of last week's 23-20 win against Rutgers.

8: Illinois has recovered eight fumbles this season to rank third nationally despite only playing four games. Only Boston College (10 recoveries in nine games) and UCF (10 recoveries in seven games) have more.

50/51: Opponents are converting 50% of their third downs against the Huskers. Illini foes are converting 51%.

