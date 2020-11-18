 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois at Nebraska: Broadcast info, betting lines and crunching the numbers
View Comments
topical

Illinois at Nebraska: Broadcast info, betting lines and crunching the numbers

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21

Nebraska tight end Jack Stoll (86) catches a pass in front of Illinois' Jartavius Martin (21) in the third quarter as Wan’Dale Robinson (1) looks on Sept. 21, 2019 in Champaign, Illinois.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Here's a quick look at the matchup pitting the Huskers (1-2) and Illini (1-3).

When and where: 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Line: Nebraska by 15½.

Over/under: 59.

TV: FS1 (Play by play: Brian Custer; analyst: Robert Smith).

Streaming: foxsports.com/live.

Radio: Husker Sports Network (Huskers.com; XM simulcast: 195; Sirius simulcast: 133; TuneIn.com).

Series: Nebraska leads 13-3-1.

Last meeting: Nebraska 42-38 (Sept, 21, 2019, at Illinois).

Of note: Nebraska is 6-1 against Illinois since joining the Big Ten. The only blemish was a 14-13 loss in 2015 in which the Illini rallied late to stun the Huskers.

Crunching the numbers

640: Nebraska has averaged 640 yards of total offense in two games against Illinois under Scott Frost. NU piled 674 yards last year in Champaign.

0:03: Through four games, Illinois has led for only three total seconds, and that came at the end of last week's 23-20 win against Rutgers.

8: Illinois has recovered eight fumbles this season to rank third nationally despite only playing four games. Only Boston College (10 recoveries in nine games) and UCF (10 recoveries in seven games) have more.

50/51: Opponents are converting 50% of their third downs against the Huskers. Illini foes are converting 51%.

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Takeaways from conversations with Nebraska coordinators and more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News