Illinois at Nebraska: Broadcast info, betting lines and crunching the numbers

Here's a quick look at the matchup pitting the Huskers (1-2) and Illini (1-3).
When and where: 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Line: Nebraska by 15½.
Over/under: 59.
TV: FS1 (Play by play: Brian Custer; analyst: Robert Smith).
Streaming: foxsports.com/live.
Radio: Husker Sports Network (Huskers.com; XM simulcast: 195; Sirius simulcast: 133; TuneIn.com).
Series: Nebraska leads 13-3-1.
Last meeting: Nebraska 42-38 (Sept, 21, 2019, at Illinois).
Of note: Nebraska is 6-1 against Illinois since joining the Big Ten. The only blemish was a 14-13 loss in 2015 in which the Illini rallied late to stun the Huskers.
Crunching the numbers
640: Nebraska has averaged 640 yards of total offense in two games against Illinois under Scott Frost. NU piled 674 yards last year in Champaign.
0:03: Through four games, Illinois has led for only three total seconds, and that came at the end of last week's 23-20 win against Rutgers.
8: Illinois has recovered eight fumbles this season to rank third nationally despite only playing four games. Only Boston College (10 recoveries in nine games) and UCF (10 recoveries in seven games) have more.
50/51: Opponents are converting 50% of their third downs against the Huskers. Illini foes are converting 51%.
