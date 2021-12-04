If you're interested in Nebraska's OC search, it's a good idea to watch football this weekend

Harrell is 36, he’s a Texas native — remember Frost in the days before he fired the four assistants told Fox broadcasters in a production meeting that Nebraska needed to have a better presence in the Lone Star State — and he’s got Air Raid roots as a coach. That might not seem necessarily like the profile of a Big Ten West coordinator, but Frost is looking for somebody to blend offensive concepts with, and Harrell played for Mike Leach in college and coached with him at Washington State.

At USC, Harrell coaches quarterbacks and calls plays for the Trojans, but those responsibilities will undoubtedly belong to new head coach Lincoln Riley going forward. He could be in the mix for head coaching jobs as the cycle continues to spin forward and the trickle-down from the major moves that have already reshaped the college coaching landscape in recent weeks.

Harrell’s Texas roots, offensive pedigree and potential connection to quarterback recruits and transfers all make it possible that he’s been in consideration all along for Frost, but he’ll also be in demand if he looks to leave Los Angeles.