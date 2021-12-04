If you're interested in Nebraska's OC search, it's a good idea to watch football this weekend

It’s shaping up to be a critical few days nestled in a critical few weeks for the Nebraska football program.
Coach Scott Frost filled the first of four coaching staff openings Friday when he finalized the hire of Mickey Joseph, who joins the program as the new wide receivers coach, passing game coordinator and associate head coach.
Frost was able to poach the dynamic recruiter and coach away from new LSU coach Brian Kelly after Joseph spent the past five years working for the Tigers.
Now, attention turns to the other three spots.
Frost has entertained the idea of hiring a special teams coordinator and he has options including one in-house (Bill Busch) and at least one external in Virginia special teams coordinator Ricky Brumfield. To make matters more interesting, Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall pulled a stunner Thursday when he resigned after the Cavs finished up their regular season. More on that below.
The biggest vacancy remaining, of course, is the offensive coordinator position.
Frost has been working on filling spots since he fired four coaches on Nov. 8, and from the very beginning, he said the timeline for some of the hires could be based on when teams finish their seasons.
“I think he has a good plan,” athletic director Trev Alberts said of Frost late last week during a radio appearance. “I know he’s been out talking to people. You probably hear about a lot of different rumors. We are talking to a lot of different coaches.
“I’m very confident we’re going to have some really solid additions in terms of teachers for our football team, in terms of recruiters and people that really want to be a part of Husker athletics.”
Several sources have indicated to the Journal Star in recent days that NU is targeting this weekend as a key one continuing to fill the staff.
Not surprisingly, there are several coaches who are either on the field this weekend with their teams or that have had recent changes in situation — or both — that could well have an impact on Nebraska.
With that, here’s a guide on what (and who) to watch this weekend.
That random late-night Pac-12 tilt
First things first, you might want to plan on a late night Saturday.
Out on the West Coast, Cal is hosting USC in a makeup game for a contest that was canceled last month due to COVID-19.
The key figure in this one is USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. Multiple sources have told the Journal Star that Harrell is among the coordinator candidates Nebraska is interested in.
Harrell is 36, he’s a Texas native — remember Frost in the days before he fired the four assistants told Fox broadcasters in a production meeting that Nebraska needed to have a better presence in the Lone Star State — and he’s got Air Raid roots as a coach. That might not seem necessarily like the profile of a Big Ten West coordinator, but Frost is looking for somebody to blend offensive concepts with, and Harrell played for Mike Leach in college and coached with him at Washington State.
At USC, Harrell coaches quarterbacks and calls plays for the Trojans, but those responsibilities will undoubtedly belong to new head coach Lincoln Riley going forward. He could be in the mix for head coaching jobs as the cycle continues to spin forward and the trickle-down from the major moves that have already reshaped the college coaching landscape in recent weeks.
Harrell’s Texas roots, offensive pedigree and potential connection to quarterback recruits and transfers all make it possible that he’s been in consideration all along for Frost, but he’ll also be in demand if he looks to leave Los Angeles.
“Having Scott clearly communicate his vision in terms of how the offense will look and what the terminology is going to be, what the changes are going to be,” Alberts said. “And I think also that Scott is himself trying to be a good listener to some of these individuals that can give him some perspective on what they’ve seen. Coaching is a very tight-knit fraternity. They all know each other. They all watch film as part of the self-scouting process as well, so I think Scott can learn a lot from other coaches he’s talking to as well.
“I know they’re talking to a broad range of individuals. I know the coaches they’re talking to and I think they’re quality human beings.”
If Frost is looking for Air Raid influence in his offense and Harrell goes elsewhere, keep an eye on Western Kentucky offensive coordinator Zach Kittley. In two years, he’s gone from Houston Baptist to overseeing one of the most explosive offenses in the country. The Hilltoppers also played this weekend, losing to UT-San Antonio on Friday night.
Under Kittley’s direction, Houston Baptist transfer quarterback Bailey Zappe threw for 5,542 yards and 56 touchdowns against 11 interceptions this year, averaging 427 passing yards per game in his first season at the Division I level.
The ACC championship game
Here’s another example of how fortunes can change fast in college football. A year ago, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi was asked whether his offensive coordinator, Mark Whipple, would return in 2021 after the Panthers and quarterback Kenny Pickett put up middling numbers in 2020.
Now Pickett is a Heisman Trophy candidate, Whipple is directing one of the nation’s top offenses and Pitt is playing for an ACC title.
That’s enough to catch anybody’s attention, and two sources indicated that Nebraska’s interested, though one coach suggested to the Journal Star, “there’s no way,” the 64-year-old Whipple is leaving Pitt. He’s a Northeast guy and has spent most of his career on the East Coast, including two stints as the head coach at UMass. Even still, when you put up 42.8 points and 513 yards per game, other teams are going to try to reach out.
On the other sideline is Wake Forest’s Warren Ruggiero. The Journal Star hasn’t linked NU and Ruggiero, but the Demon Deacons offense is awfully fun to watch anyhow. Ruggiero has been with coach Dave Clawson, who just signed an extension, for all eight years at Wake and the pair was together at Bowling Green before that.
One other ACC name to know
Sticking in the ACC, one coach whose situation changed recently is Virginia offensive coordinator Robert Anae. Two sources indicated last month that NU might have interest in the veteran play-caller, who also has Air Raid roots, but nothing substantial materialized. Then on Thursday, Mendenhall abruptly resigned. Could that rekindle the conversation? Is Nebraska too far down the road with other candidates?
There’s been a wide variety of candidates discussed as potentials for the Nebraska offensive coordinator job — including reporting from Arizona outlets that Arizona State offensive coordinator Zak Hill is on NU’s radar screen and suggestions that Army’s Brent Davis, who still has a game against Navy next weekend, is a potential target — but the unanswered question remains if Frost is just waiting for one top candidate’s season to end or if there are a couple more interviews to be done in the Huskers' broad search.
Either way, the dominoes should start falling not long after the weekend’s games wrap up.
What people are saying about Adrian Martinez entering the transfer portal
Honor to share the battlefield with you 2. https://t.co/bwP7PpRoqX— JoJo Domann (@TheDomannator) December 2, 2021
Love you brother, best of luck to you. ULTIMATE leader and man.🙏🏾 https://t.co/hbhFzsPBTB— Omar “BOOBIE” Manning (@TheOmarManning) December 2, 2021
This is heartbreaking. There always needs to be a Martinez at Nebraska. Always https://t.co/dKE64vdB1M— B1G Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 2, 2021
This man right here is a stud any team will be lucky to have him ✊️ https://t.co/4rskpJUXQS— Barret Pickering (@PickeringBarret) December 2, 2021
Not many can endure what you have , A true warrior. Love you 2AM https://t.co/CRRY8rr0nX— S E V E N (@LatrellNeville7) December 2, 2021
Class. Leader. Tough (real tough!). Stud. Athlete. Man. Integrity. You know I meant what I said to you. You ever need anything, I'm here 4 u. #huskerQB4Life https://t.co/dObBnAxQbf— Eric Crouch (@croucheric) December 3, 2021
Big brother for real. Couldn’t have asked for a better mentor, coach and role model. All love 2 ❤️ https://t.co/bW8nxKfp8c— Heinrich Haarberg (@HKHaarberg10) December 2, 2021
Best of luck love 2 ! https://t.co/PRMgXQtk1r— Pheldarius Payne (@Pheldarius) December 2, 2021
God Speed my friend! https://t.co/hJsfpqYV6i— Casey Rogers (@caseyrogers99) December 2, 2021
Thanks @MartinezTheQB for everything!!! You poured your heart, sweat, soul, and tears into this program. Thanks for reppin with class. Forever a husker! Good luck in the future. God Bless & GBR!!! 🏈 https://t.co/VpxXlUVakd— Ben Higgins (@Higs307) December 2, 2021
Words can’t express how thankful we are for you Adrian! You’re a true role model to our younger generation, and a blueprint for what every young man should strive to be. I hope wherever you end up that they understand you’re far more than just a QB. You’re a leader. Thank you🌽☠️ https://t.co/cSCAd39b2B— 🌽Fully Husk’d🌽 (@Fishy_Fischer) December 2, 2021
Somebody tell him I love him https://t.co/3ohSQxiDkI— Jake Watson (@watsonjake_) December 2, 2021
Much love 2 - good luck wherever you go 🥺 now time to cry https://t.co/2jGCg280Nc— Michael R (@RosieRoseHMU) December 2, 2021
The fact that he had to shut off the comments for this post says it all. This dude gave his body up for the Husker faithful often to be ridiculed in return. Always a class act and I can’t thank Adrian enough for his contributions to the program. Best of luck going forward. https://t.co/Tb6HK6f1bR— Ryan Dettman (@RyanDettman) December 2, 2021
Thanks for everything, #2. Hell of a player and most of all you represented the school and state with the utmost class and leadership. https://t.co/aKgoPex2mM— Jake Strawhecker (@thefinalSTRAW) December 2, 2021
One of my favorite husker players in my lifetime. Great player and an even better person. Wishing nothing but the best for #2AM https://t.co/bu51LIRi91— Lane Kelley (@lanekelley16) December 2, 2021
We don't really get to know players on a personal level, but from the first time I talked to Adrian Martinez in Dec. 2017, he's done nothing but impress with how he handles the spotlight, the pressure, etc. All the time.— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) December 2, 2021
Wherever he goes next will be better for having him.
Adrian Martinez played his heart out at Nebraska and NOBODY with half an idea of what he was up against ever questioned his character and his heart. One heck of a young man that I’ll be rooting for.— Jeremy Shipe (@JeremyOnTheMic) December 2, 2021
Let the search for a QB begin. #GBR
Much love brother, go ball out 2🖤 https://t.co/2DEgjFkbn0— Logan Smothers (@logan_smothers) December 2, 2021
Good luck homie! Be great! https://t.co/b9ZsQ6hH9G— danny woodhead (@danny__woodhead) December 3, 2021
Warrior. https://t.co/QSuZrj50GQ— Trev Alberts (@TrevAlberts) December 3, 2021
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.