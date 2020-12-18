'I was really impressed with the fight': Huskers overcome early gaffes, dominate Rutgers in second half

Might Nebraska be in Arizona playing in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 26? Or In Charlotte for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30? Maybe. There will be other bowl games looking for teams, too.

But those bowls will be looking for teams not just because of COVID-19 outbreaks in programs, but because many programs have decided that this is enough.

Frost said that he would ask his players if they want to play again and that will weigh heavily into the decision. So, too, will the timing of the game. Nebraska just came off a short week to travel a long way. It might be a lot to ask to think that they’d leave for Arizona four days after getting back to Lincoln in the middle of the night.

“I have to talk to our guys about that and then see if we have that opportunity,” Frost said.

In 2020, eight games might be good enough. Not much else about Nebraska’s 2020 season will be filed under that descriptor.

But for now, NU will either ramp it up one more time and hit the road and play sometime shortly after Christmas, or their players will head home and face the same kind of strain this holiday season is putting on so many people around the country in terms of group size, social distancing and all the rest.