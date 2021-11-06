'I wanted to bounce back:' After a quiet stretch, Toure breaks out against Buckeyes

A big game for Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure was all about big plays.
Of his four catches in Nebraska’s 26-17 loss against No. 6 Ohio State, all but one went for at least 20 yards.
Toure had receptions of 72, 53, 24 and 1 yards. His 150 yards receiving were his most since as a Husker, topping the 136 yards he had against Buffalo.
Toure’s 150-yard receiving game was the first by a Nebraska player since JD Spielman had 160 receiving yards at Illinois in 2019, and his day ranked 14th on Nebraska’s single-game receiving yards list.
Memorial Stadium was alive when Ohio State’s opening drive ended on a fourth-down play when tight end Jeremy Ruckert couldn’t hold onto a pass, and Nebraska’s play, especially on defense, kept the crowd engaged. In the end Ohio State won its 24th consecutive Big Ten game.
Toure hadn’t been as big of a factor the previous three games, with just six catches combined for 85 yards and no touchdowns in that stretch.
In Nebraska’s 28-23 loss against Purdue last week, Adrian Martinez and Toure just missed connecting on a deep ball right before halftime.
Toure said his successful outing was a result of just "sticking with it," and allowing Martinez to get through his receiver progressions and still being available to throw to.
“It’s not going to be every game where you have opportunities like that, so I just tried to make the most of my opportunities,” Toure said. “Last week I had a tough one where I feel like that’s a play I could have made, and made a difference in the game. But I didn’t want to let that sit over my head. I wanted to bounce back, and I did that.”
Toure has four receptions this season of at least 68 yards (two vs. Buffalo, one vs. Northwestern, and one against Ohio State).
The first-year Husker transfer via Montana has really helped the Huskers. His four 100-yard receiving games are the second on Nebraska’s season 100-yard receiving list.
With Nebraska trailing 17-3 on Saturday, Toure gave the Huskers life just before halftime. He scored on a 72-yard reception with about three minutes left in the first half. He got a few steps ahead of the defense, caught the ball over the middle of the field and was never touched on his way to the end zone.
Nebraska had answered just 41 seconds after Ohio State scored.
“That was obviously a big play for us,” Toure said. “Our whole thing going into this game is we got to come out fast. The biggest thing was being able to respond, being able to answer. And that was the time where they hit us for a big play. And I think it showed some of the progress this team has made. Instead of saying, ‘Here we go again,’ we got it together and we responded.”
Another great catch and run by Toure that went for 53 yards set up Nebraska’s touchdown that cut its deficit to 23-17 in the second half.
Toure caught the ball at the 35-yard line and then went 34 yards after the catch, avoiding three tacklers and reaching the 1-yard line. Martinez scored on the next play.
Nebraska’s 3-7 record isn’t what Toure wanted in his only season with Nebraska. But the Portland, Oregon, native feels like staying with the Buckeyes on Saturday was another sign of what could be with the Huskers.
“We’re making progress, but clearly we’re not there yet,” he said.