'I wanted to bounce back:' After a quiet stretch, Toure breaks out against Buckeyes

“It’s not going to be every game where you have opportunities like that, so I just tried to make the most of my opportunities,” Toure said. “Last week I had a tough one where I feel like that’s a play I could have made, and made a difference in the game. But I didn’t want to let that sit over my head. I wanted to bounce back, and I did that.”

Toure has four receptions this season of at least 68 yards (two vs. Buffalo, one vs. Northwestern, and one against Ohio State).

The first-year Husker transfer via Montana has really helped the Huskers. His four 100-yard receiving games are the second on Nebraska’s season 100-yard receiving list.

With Nebraska trailing 17-3 on Saturday, Toure gave the Huskers life just before halftime. He scored on a 72-yard reception with about three minutes left in the first half. He got a few steps ahead of the defense, caught the ball over the middle of the field and was never touched on his way to the end zone.

Nebraska had answered just 41 seconds after Ohio State scored.