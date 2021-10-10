'I thought tonight was the night,' says Scott Frost, and it's hard to blame him after NU's 32-29 loss to Michigan

The Wolverines, Spartans and Sooners are a combined 18-0 so far this season and there’s a chance that all will be ranked in the top 10 this coming week by the Associated Press.

Nebraska had a dizzying number of chances to win against any of them. Against all of them. And the Huskers did not.

It is the continuation of a brutal trend under fourth-year coach Frost, whose program is now 5-16 in games decided by one possession. That mark in 2021 now stands at 0-4.

And yet, it is also clear that this Nebraska team believes in itself despite all of those gut punches. Despite two missed field goals and a three-point swing on an extra point (of all things) against Oklahoma. Despite a wayward punt that missed its mark so badly that instead of a body blow to Michigan State turned into an arrow into the Huskers’ hearts. Despite Martinez willing his team back into the lead Saturday, willing to stand in against a withering Michigan pass rush en route to tying his career best with four touchdowns, only to see the ball and a chance to win the game squirt from his hands in a pile of bodies.