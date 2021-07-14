'I love this place:' Trev Alberts ready to get to work after being introduced as Nebraska's new AD

"He understands the talent that we have amassed here."

Green said they identified Alberts as the leading candidate over the weekend. NU officials shook hands with Alberts on Tuesday night to solidify the deal.

University of Nebraska president Ted Carter called Wednesday a great day for the university.

"Quite honestly, it's a great day for the entire state of Nebraska," he added.

"The one thing I was looking for, I wanted a leader. I feel like I know a great leader when I see one."

Carter said there were high-profile ADs around the country that were interested in the job, and Green said there was a pool of 25 candidates and eight lead candidates, but Alberts was at the top.

"We needed to get this right," Carter said. "When you think about how fast we got to this decision, it's pretty incredible."

Green and Carter leaned on a search advisory board that included current Husker coaches, current student-athletes and former Husker athletes, including Ndamukong Suh, Darin Erstad and Peaches James.