'I just went bananas': Marchese saw an opportunity to change momentum on Iowa punt block

Henry Marchese thought he had a shot at blocking a Nebraska punt early in the fourth quarter Friday and he knew he had to make a play to help lift Iowa out of a 12-point deficit.

“On that one, I was just like, 'I gotta have it,'” Marchese said. “We need a play and we need a spark. That's what special teams are for, to help the team out in any situation. … They point out their guys who they're trying to block and I knew they weren't going to point me. So I had a free shot at the shield and at the punter.”

Marchese got his hands on the ball just as it was coming off William Przystup’s foot then hit the ground around the Nebraska 10-yard line.

“I rolled over, saw the ball just skyrocket in the air and I saw Fish, Kyler Fisher, catch the ball,” Marchese said. “That was a great catch over his shoulder and then as soon as he caught it, I just went bananas."

Fisher’s touchdown made the score 21-16 and was the key play in Iowa’s second-half comeback that saw the Hawkeyes score 22 consecutive points.