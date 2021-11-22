'I feel terrible for him': Husker QB Adrian Martinez out vs. Iowa, surgery likely after right shoulder injury

On Saturday, he racked up 374 offensive yards and became the school's all-time leader in that department at 10,792.

“He’s a warrior. It’s come out about how he’s been battling through stuff all season,” junior tight end Austin Allen said. “He’s a warrior. Can’t say enough good things about him. He’s the leader of this team and that’s all I can say about that.”

There are chapters of Martinez’s football story left to be written, and perhaps they will take place here yet. Frost said Monday he didn’t want to speak of Martinez as if he was no longer around. He said he was going to encourage the quarterback to take part in senior day festivities Friday, but only because he thinks Martinez deserves to be celebrated just in case he opts not to return in 2022.

“Certainly hope it’s not his last (senior day), but if it is, he needs to be honored,” Frost said.

With Smothers and Haarberg plus trusty walk-on Matt Masker and a 2022 verbal commitment from Richard Torres — to say nothing of the fact that the Huskers will at some point have a new or adjusted offensive system and a new quarterbacks coach in the near future — NU was almost sure to look to the transfer portal for quarterback help if Martinez decided against a fifth season in Lincoln.