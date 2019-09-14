Northern Illinois coach Thomas Hammock pinned Saturday’s loss to Nebraska on one man — himself.
"Obviously, not our best performance,” Hammock said. “Like I told my team, I take full responsibility for the way we played today. We wanted to give ourselves a chance. We didn’t do that early.
“Credit to Nebraska, they made some big explosive plays, which we knew was a possibility given their speed. But we could have did some things to try to minimize some of those plays.”
Specifically, Hammock said, the fake punt that led to a Nebraska touchdown in the first quarter and an onside kick that failed in the third were on him.
“The fake punt, the look was there, that was my call,” Hammock said. “The onside kick, we had a look that was conducive. We executed all week and felt good about it, and we didn’t execute. Those are some of the calls I take responsibility for, putting them on a short field. Obviously, they’ve got guys who can get in space and make touchdowns."
As for the two punting errors — a fumble and a Nebraska block — Hammock said they could be attributed to attrition of the punt team.
“What happens is you lose some guys in the games with injuries and you’ve get down to guys who haven’t had the same amount of reps,” he said. “That’s why we made the in-game adjustments. We had two quick kicks from the quarterback that I think were executed very well.”
The Huskies struggled on offense the entire game, unable to get a running game going because, Hammock said, of Nebraska’s big, stout defensive line and linebackers and misfiring in the passing game.
Quarterback Ross Bowers finished the game 25-of-44 for 248 yards. But he threw an interception and failed to connect with wide-open receivers who had gotten behind the Nebraska secondary for what could have been touchdowns.
“I had two overthrows to Dennis (Robinson) really hurt us,” Bowers said. “I wish I could have those back. When I get to the film, I’ll remember more plays. We just didn’t hit for whatever reason.”
Bowers tried to look for a silver lining to the loss that all the Huskies said was both frustrating and disappointing.
“To take any positive blessings from today, we’re going to go into this bye week pissed off, “ he said. “Tired of being below average and tired of losing. It’s good to have that chip on your shoulder. It’ll be great to see what guys are made of. It’ll be easy to jump ship.”