Nebraska will not only take its football team but also its marching band to Ireland in 2021 when the Huskers open the season in Dublin against Illinois, according to a copy of the contract between NU and Irish American Events Limited obtained by the Journal Star.
The contract stipulates that Nebraska will bring a minimum 70 cheerleaders and band members on the trip amid several other standard disclaimers about travel, tickets and compensation.
Other interesting tidbits: The contract says the Aer Lingus charter flight direct from Lincoln to Dublin -- paid for by IAEL -- is slated to leave on Tuesday, Aug. 24, though head coach Scott Frost said Tuesday that he wasn't sure what exactly the Huskers' schedule would look like at this point and quipped, "I'm just trying to get through the bye week."
It's certainly possible that date has some wiggle room, depending on the schedule of other events put on by IAEL that include NU's participation, per the contract, like a pep rally, tailgate, academic forum, etc.
Nebraska is also due a guaranteed payment of $250,000 and receives other normal perks of a neutral-site game like hotel rooms (three nights at IAEL's expense), tickets, access to a suite, etc.
On the ticket front, Nebraska is guaranteed up to 10,000 tickets to sell out of the 51,700-seat Aviva Stadium, but the university can't go about putting them up for public sale right away. The contract says game tickets may only be sold in conjunction with travel packages or corporate hospitality up until Feb. 14, 2021. After that, they can go on sale to the public without a travel plan attached.
In planning for the Ireland game and moving Illinois to opening week, NU also added FCS Southeast Louisiana to the schedule on Nov. 13, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska is paying Southeast Louisiana a guarantee of $600,000 for that game, according to a copy of the game contract obtained by the Journal Star.
