Huskers will have senior safety pair Deontai Williams, Marquel Dismuke back for 2021

Now, 2021 will be the 24-year-old's sixth college season.

Even still, Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said he thought Williams was coming into his own during the 2020 season, considering it was his first full-time action at the Division I level.

"Just to see a guy that loves football lose the ability to play football because of something out of his control, then being able to rehab that injury, get his surgery, stay locked in, stay a part of the team, be a good teammate, continue to learn football and study film and then have a chance to come back this year and play well is really exciting for me," Chinander said in November. "I'm so happy for the young guy … I'm really happy for him that he gets to continue to do something he loves when it was taken away from him out of his control last year."

Dismuke started all eight games at safety for Nebraska this fall and finished fourth on the team in tackles with 47. He added four tackles for loss and four pass break-ups.

The Compton, California native earned honorable mention All-Big Ten accolades for a solid season and has started all 20 of the games NU’s played the past two seasons.

Dismuke played through a neck injury in 2019, but bounced back with a mostly healthy campaign in 2020.