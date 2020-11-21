Huskers turn in listless performance in blowout home loss to Illinois

Nebraska generated virtually no passing offense in the first half, gaining only 70 yards through the air on 7-of-18 passing by McCaffrey along with two interceptions, three drops and several missed opportunities downfield.

NU got good rushing numbers from the quarterback position once again but did not establish any ability to push the line of scrimmage up front.

Defensively, Illinois’ scoring drives covered 21 yards — after the turnover on the first play — and then featured marches of 75, 65, 89, 65 and 75 yards before the fourth quarter even began.

If those weren’t bad enough, when the defense did force a three-and-out to open the second half with the Huskers trailing 28-10 and looking for a spark, the return unit totally lost track of punter Blake Hayes, who recognized that nobody was paying attention and waltzed 14 yards for a first down despite looking entirely unsure of what to do with so much green grass in front of him.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Equally puzzling: What now is in front of Nebraska? A short week before a Black Friday trip to Iowa, but how does the program square such a promising outing against the Nittany Lions with such a deflating setback against the Illini?