Huskers turn in listless performance in blowout home loss to Illinois

In a half-season pockmarked by offensive inconsistency, the one thing Nebraska has done each week is begin the game with the ball and move it down the field quickly.
Entering Saturday’s game against Illinois at Memorial Stadium, one year after the Illini nearly beat the Huskers thanks in part to four forced turnovers, the message heard over and over and over again was that Nebraska must protect the football. Must.
On the game’s first snap, NU redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey threw the ball sideways to Wan’Dale Robinson, the officiating crew ruled it went backward, Illinois recovered, and punched in a touchdown three plays later.
Eighty-nine seconds into the game, Nebraska’s one offensive advantage was gone. It’s top-line key to the game already squarely behind the 8-ball. And it did not get better from there.
One week after its first victory of the season, Nebraska imploded instead of building on a foundation. The Huskers turned the ball over four times in the first three quarters. They did little to slow an Illini offense that entered the game averaging 17 points per game.
Nebraska turned in an all-around putrid performance in a 41-23 loss to Illinois that dropped its record to 1-3 on the season.
There is no one direction in which to point the blame for this one.
Nebraska generated virtually no passing offense in the first half, gaining only 70 yards through the air on 7-of-18 passing by McCaffrey along with two interceptions, three drops and several missed opportunities downfield.
NU got good rushing numbers from the quarterback position once again but did not establish any ability to push the line of scrimmage up front.
Defensively, Illinois’ scoring drives covered 21 yards — after the turnover on the first play — and then featured marches of 75, 65, 89, 65 and 75 yards before the fourth quarter even began.
If those weren’t bad enough, when the defense did force a three-and-out to open the second half with the Huskers trailing 28-10 and looking for a spark, the return unit totally lost track of punter Blake Hayes, who recognized that nobody was paying attention and waltzed 14 yards for a first down despite looking entirely unsure of what to do with so much green grass in front of him.
Equally puzzling: What now is in front of Nebraska? A short week before a Black Friday trip to Iowa, but how does the program square such a promising outing against the Nittany Lions with such a deflating setback against the Illini?
This one spelled trouble from the start. Nebraska responded to the first-play turnover with a touchdown drive of its own, but then Illinois went right down the field, 75 yards in nine plays, and scored again. Then the Illini went 65 in seven plays on their next trip. Seven more points.
Nebraska’s offense, inconsistent at best and lifeless at worst over the opening three games, did not have close to the horsepower to keep pace. After a 71-yard first-quarter scoring drive came an interception. Then a punt and a 10-play drive that ended in a field goal after a fourth-down touchdown run was wiped off the board by a holding penalty against center Cam Jurgens. He was replaced at halftime by senior Matt Farniok. The rest of the first half featured a three-and-out and an interception.
For an idea of just how bad Nebraska was offensively in the first half, the first of McCaffrey's two interceptions actually helped the situation. On fourth-and-4 from the Illinois 42-yard line, Jurgens’ snap sailed past McCaffrey high and to the right. He had to pick it up deep in the backfield, escape to his left and throw the ball down the field. Better a pick than a fumble, if you’re looking for the faintest of silver linings.
The second one came as NU was trying to push the ball down the field late in the half. A ball down the right sideline for Levi Falck hung up in the air.
Illinois put 28 first-half points on the board behind 290 yards of offense, then opened up the second half with an apparent-three-and-out. The fake punt, though, jump-started what turned into a 16-play drive that not only led to three more points but also took nearly 5 extra minutes off the clock.
That set the tone for the rest of the half. Nursing a multi-score lead, Illinois' first three second-half possessions looked like this:
* 16 plays, 65 yards, 6:31 time of possession, three points
* 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:17 TOP, seven points
* 12 plays, 41 yards, 5:42 TOP, three points
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
