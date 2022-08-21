Huskers' trip to Ireland is for 'business,' but here's how NU will try not to get 'too tight'

It’ll likely be a while until the Nebraska football team has a season opener even remotely close to the unique experience of this week.
Boarding a plane for a road game isn't a new concept, but crossing the Atlantic Ocean is.
The mouthguards have definitely been packed, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost joked Sunday.
A common theme emerged from Husker leaders at Sunday's news conference at Memorial Stadium — this trip is for business, not vacation. The sentiment was repeated several times as Frost and multiple players took turns at the podium.
“We’ve been talking to our players about handling this the right way and making sure it’s a business trip,” Frost said. “But if we have enough work done and feel confident enough with what we’re doing over there, I think we’re confident we can enjoy another country and the culture over there and still focus on the things that we need to get done.”
People are also reading…
Nebraska will set off for Ireland on Monday night, and it’ll be important to get sleep on the overnight flight. When the Huskers land in Dublin on Tuesday afternoon, their first stop will be Aviva Stadium for a quick practice followed by a team dinner and some immersion in the local culture.
Frost said he hopes his team will be back to normal on Wednesday for the next couple of days of practice.
Lessons can be learned from last year’s season-opening loss to Illinois — Frost said Sunday his players "were a little too tight" ahead of kickoff.
That’s why the Ireland itinerary mixes local culture with practice, team meetings and the buildup to a season opener that players would expect.
“I think it’s a mistake to go over there and have the guys’ minds on football 24/7 because that’s how you get tight,” Frost said. “We’re going to try and enjoy the people and the country.
"I’ve met a lot of Irish people in my life and they’re awesome to be around.”
For NU’s leaders, an overseas game also represents a different frame of mind than a simple home or road game during the season. Reflecting on his pregame approach, junior quarterback Casey Thompson said he never gets nervous before big games. Rather, Thompson hopes his poise, confidence and body language will help his teammates know they can rely on their preparation even in big moments.
Nebraska’s lone offensive captain, senior tight end Travis Vokolek, is excited for his first overseas trip. But, just like Thompson, Vokolek said confidence will be the factor that helps the Huskers get past any awe of the moment.
“This game is huge and it’s different for us,” Vokolek said. “We’re going across the pond which a lot of guys have never done that before. We’re a confident football team, we know what needs to be done and we know we’re going to have some fun over there too so we’re going to try and not be uptight the whole time.”
In their downtime between practice and other team activities, Nebraska will try to absorb the local scene for a taste of Ireland's offerings (junior edge rusher Garrett Nelson hopes liver is on the dinner menu).
A newly elected team captain, Nelson spoke about the importance of players controlling what they can control and simply taking the different cultural experiences as they come.
“Yeah we’re going overseas, which is wicked,” Nelson said. “You can focus on the giant plane ride and the weird conditions, and how it rains all the time and how people speak differently, or you can focus on being together and controlling our mindset and walkthroughs.”
What's Nelson looking forward to this week?
“Winning the game,” he said.
A captain’s answer — no doubt about it.
Shuffling the deck: Take a look through the 2022 Husker football preview guide
Take a look at the Journal Star's 2022 preview guide for Nebraska football. Check back for updates through Sunday, when you can pick it up in print.
Change is inevitable in college football, but this feels different than your standard switcheroo, writes Amie Just.
From dentists to restaurant owners, Lincoln businesses that have participated in NIL have found it fun — and good for business.
We picked a dozen former Nebraska football players who missed the opportunity to profit off of their likeness. Any guesses?
"At this point, I don't think people being turned off by NIL matters because it's here," said one fan.
In this rapidly growing landscape, there’s a need to adapt or get left behind – and that’s what Nebraska and the rest of the Big Ten is trying to do.
The EDGE position, short for edge rusher, is a new addition to Nebraska's official roster. Here's a closer look at the Huskers' depth.
From the Crimson Tide to the Bearcats, here's what you should know about some of the nation's elite teams this fall.
When you look at the Huskers' transfers, many are in key roles and expected to be central figures on Nebraska's storyboard this fall.
Could a consistent leader in the backfield finally emerge in 2022? The options are many, but that's the issue right there.
Come from the players to watch, stay for Luke Mullin's best guess at a projected two-deep depth chart.
Step on up to the table. This is how the Huskers are lining up in 2022.
“There’s been a big shot in our arm in the program with some of the new faces, both as players and as coaches,” Scott Frost said in July.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LjsLuke