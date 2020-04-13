You are the owner of this article.
Huskers to stream video game simulation of Red-White Spring Game
Huskers to stream video game simulation of Red-White Spring Game

Spring Game 2018

Nebraska coach Scott Frost leads the Huskers out of the tunnel before the 2018 Spring Game at Memorial Stadium. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

The Red-White Spring Game isn't happening on Saturday, but maybe you can still find at least a little bit of a football fix. 

Nebraska on Monday morning announced that it will be streaming a video game simulation of a spring game on its social media channels, featuring rosters made up of program legends, according to a school news release. 

The simulation will also have radio broadcast worked into it and is set to be live-streamed at 1 p.m. on Facebook, Twitter and Twitch. 

NU had sold more than 62,000 tickets for its Red-White Spring Game before the coronavirus pandemic forced its cancellation. The Huskers missed out on 13 of 15 planned spring practices, including the spring game, which was set to be the finale. 

Nebraska had sold out its spring game each of the past two years, making it the most-attended spring scrimmage in the country.

This story will be updated. 

A look at last year's Spring Game

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Sports writer

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

