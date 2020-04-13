Huskers to stream video game simulation of Red-White Spring Game

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Red-White Spring Game isn't happening on Saturday, but maybe you can still find at least a little bit of a football fix.

Nebraska on Monday morning announced that it will be streaming a video game simulation of a spring game on its social media channels, featuring rosters made up of program legends, according to a school news release.

The simulation will also have radio broadcast worked into it and is set to be live-streamed at 1 p.m. on Facebook, Twitter and Twitch.

NU had sold more than 62,000 tickets for its Red-White Spring Game before the coronavirus pandemic forced its cancellation. The Huskers missed out on 13 of 15 planned spring practices, including the spring game, which was set to be the finale.

Nebraska had sold out its spring game each of the past two years, making it the most-attended spring scrimmage in the country.