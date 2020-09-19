A challenging slate for Husker football as Big Ten announces revised schedule

That meant NU needed a home game against an East Division team. On the Huskers' original schedule, the only East game that was a home game was Penn State. The Rutgers game was on the road.

So while the slate may have some fans gritting their teeth, it was a case of bad schedule luck rather than a grand conspiracy from the Big Ten to try and stick it to a league troublemaker.

Nebraska's opener at Ohio State will be shown nationally on Fox, though a start time wasn't announced. Game times and television information will be announced at a later date, according to a news release from Nebraska, as well as any "Friday or 'special date games'."

That second part would be of particular interest to Nebraska fans for the Iowa game, which is currently scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28, or two days after Thanksgiving. If that game were to get moved to Black Friday, it would be announced in the coming weeks.

Five of Nebraska's eight games will come against teams ranked in the AP preseason top 25, with three of them at home: at No. 2 Ohio State, home against No. 7 Penn State, home against No. 12 Wisconsin on Halloween, at No. 24 Iowa Thanksgiving week, and home against No. 19 Minnesota Dec. 12.