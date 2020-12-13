Huskers to close regular season Friday afternoon at Rutgers

Nebraska is closing out the Big Ten schedule on Friday afternoon and on the road.

The Huskers' "Champions Week" matchup is a 3 p.m. kickoff at Rutgers on Friday, the school announced Sunday afternoon.

The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.

Rutgers under first-year head coach Greg Schiano has won three games, including on Saturday against Maryland.

The matchup will feature an intriguing reunion, too. Former Nebraska quarterback and Wahoo native Noah Vedral is the starter at Rutgers, so he may get a chance to play against his former team. However, he was injured in a Saturday win against Maryland, so his status for the game is unclear.

It will be the second time this season that the Huskers have played on a Friday, joining a Nov. 27 loss at Iowa.

Nebraska, of course, played seven of its eight scheduled "regular" season games, going 2-5. Most recently, the Huskers lost Saturday at home to an undermanned Minnesota team that hadn't played in 22 days due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.