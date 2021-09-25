Huskers surrender late punt return TD, fall to Michigan State 23-20 in overtime gut punch

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Most folks figured this game would arrive at this point, some way, somehow.
All week, while Nebraska and Michigan State prepared for Saturday night at Spartan Stadium and all day while they sat around and finalized preparations, this seemed like the way it would go.
You don't know how the game is going to unfold exactly, of course. You can't necessarily pin what is going to mark the key points in the game — red-zone stops and false-start penalties, a flea-flicker touchdown for the Spartans and a gutty effort from Nebraska junior quarterback Adrian Martinez — but you just knew the outcome would hang in the balance until the final stages.
Indeed, not even four quarters provided enough time to separate the Huskers and the Spartans.
After Nebraska started overtime with the ball and junior quarterback Martinez threw a third-down interception looking for Omar Manning on a slant route, Spartan running back Kenneth Walker, held in check the entire night, ripped off a 23-yard gain down to the 2-yard line on MSU's first play.
Two snaps later, senior kicker Matt Coghlin punched home a 21-yard field goal to seal a 23-20 overtime victory and deliver the latest gut-punch loss to the Huskers, who fell to 2-3 overall on the season and are now 5-15 under head coach Scott Frost in games decided by one possession.
The Spartans, improbably, pulled out the victory despite running 15 plays for 14 yards and zero first downs in the final 30 minutes of regulation.
Nebraska took the lead midway through the fourth quarter while the Blackshirts dominated the second half.
The NU punting unit failed badly in a key moment.
Nursing a 20-13 lead late in the quarter, the Husker offense went three-and-out. Freshman punter Daniel Cerni misplaced a punt badly, giving dangerous return man Jayden Reed as clear a path to a 62-yard return touchdown you'll ever see in college football with 3 minutes, 47 seconds remaining.
To give an idea of how costly the mistake was, the Huskers had scored the first 10 points after halftime to take the lead before MSU tied the game without the benefit of a second-half first down.
The teams traded stops over the remainder of regulation, with neither side threatening to score.
Nebraska's go-ahead drive midway through the fourth started with, of all things, a 24-yard strike from Martinez to walk-on slot receiver Brody Belt over the middle. Martinez flipped to running back Rahmir Johnson for 9 on the next snap to quickly move the Huskers across midfield.
NU converted five of its first six third downs of the second half, but needed a fourth-and-1 run from Martinez on a bootleg to his left to extend this drive. Then, Sevion Morrison chipped in with a 14-yard reception and two carries for 13 to set NU up with first-and-goal.
Martinez walked into the end zone over the left side on the next play to give the Huskers their first lead of the evening.
That breakthrough, though, started at the beginning of the half. The Huskers dominated the third quarter and took some wind out of a hard-hitting MSU defense in the process.
Frost's team ran 27 plays to MSU's six in the third quarter and held the ball for more than 11 minutes. Though it only turned into a game-tying field goal on the scoreboard, it turned the game's tide, too.
Nebraska started the second half with another long, effective drive punctuated by three third-down conversions and an 18-yard, leaping grab by tight end Travis Vokolek. But again Nebraska stalled in the red zone, settled for senior Connor Culp's second 28-yard field goal of the night and a 13-13 game with 9:10 remaining in the third quarter.
The Blackshirts did good work overall in the first half, but they dominated in the second half.
In all, Nebraska did a tremendous job on Walker, who entered play leading the Big Ten in rushing and averaging a gaudy 8.6 yards per carry.
Walker had 16 carries for 39 yards early in the fourth quarter after NU sophomore outside linebacker Garrett Nelson dumped him for a 6-yard loss that brought up a third-and-11. The Huskers got their seventh straight third-down stop on the next play.
Nebraska forced Payton Thorne into his first turnover of the season when Marquel Dismuke picked him off on the Spartans' first drive of the evening. The Huskers' first-quarter plan got thrown into the blender on their third offensive snap of the night when Martinez took a hard shot to the chin on a third-and-long quarterback run call and ended up flat on his back.
The junior from Fresno, California, was on the ground for a couple of minutes. He popped up under his own power, but then went back to the locker room with training staff and missed a series. That meant the first high-pressure game action of Logan Smothers’ career, and he took Nebraska down the field before a pair of procedure penalties on the offensive line — back-to-back false starts on Matt Sichterman and Cam Jurgens — caused the Huskers to stall out.
Martinez returned after one drive, but the Nebraska offense struggled for much of the early portion of the game.
The Spartans struck first in the second quarter after being set up with good field position.
On the third play of the drive, Thorne handed to Walker, who pitched it back to Thorne on a flea-flicker. Thorne put a perfect throw on Reed, who had run past redshirt freshman safety Myles Farmer, for an easy touchdown and a 7-0 lead with 14:08 remaining in the first half.
Martinez responded with a brilliant play of his own, turning what looked like a sure sack into a 45-yard rumble up the middle of the field to put the Huskers in the red zone. However, NU’s fourth false start of the first half put the visitors behind the sticks. Nebraska only came away with seven scores in 13 trips inside the opponents’ 35-yard line over the two weeks leading up to this game and had to settle for a 28-yard Culp field goal with their first opportunity of the night here.
The junior quarterback, though, took matters into his own hands on the Huskers’ next possession. He stepped away from a sack on third-and-4, raced to his left and roped a 17-yard pass to Zavier Betts for a first down. Then he picked up a fourth-and-1 on an option pitch to Rahmir Johnson to set up first-and-goal. Martinez polished off the drive on the next play with a touchdown run that knotted the game at 10 with 8:20 left in the first half.
Nebraska’s defense had to bow up inside the 5-yard line and force a Coghlin field goal with 63 seconds left in the first half and then ward off another scoring opportunity by blocking a field-goal attempt at the buzzer after the Huskers’ attempt at a two-minute drill stalled and William Przystup mis-hit a 7-yard punt.
In all, Nebraska got to the locker room within three points despite four first-half sacks, four false-start penalties, seven infractions overall for 50 penalty yards and a whopping 15-yard differential (own 22 vs. own 38) in starting field position.