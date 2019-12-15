Huskers strike twice at LB with pledges from four-star Keyshawn Greene and juco OLB Niko Cooper

National Signing Day is coming up fast and, wouldn't you know it, Nebraska's 2020 recruiting class is growing rapidly, too.
The Huskers pulled a double on Sunday, landing a pair of linebackers to fortify a defensive group that continues to come together.
First, four-star high school linebacker Keyshawn Greene, a speedy, athletic prospect from Florida, gave his verbal commitment late in the morning.
Then Sunday night the Huskers landed junior college outside linebacker Niko Cooper, a Memphis, Tennessee, native who spent the past two seasons at Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College.
Greene was the surprise of the pair.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder from Crawfordville, Florida, was a longtime Florida State pledge who decommitted from the Seminoles last week before Mike Norvell was hired as coach. He visited Miami last week and originally was set to visit the Seminoles again this weekend before the Huskers convinced him to take an official visit to Lincoln instead.
🙏🏿💪🏿🤔 pic.twitter.com/DMHwdG3tqm— Keyshawn greene (@greene_keyshawn) December 15, 2019
Apparently he was impressed, because he verbally pledged to NU by the time the visit weekend ended.
Greene is considered one of the fastest linebacker prospects in the state of Florida this year and, at a camp over the summer, was clocked at 4.49 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
Given his length and speed, the Huskers see him as being capable of playing either inside or outside linebacker, positions where NU needs depth.
He is considered a consensus four-star prospect, ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 154 overall player in the nation and by Rivals as the No. 197 overall player. He's widely considered among the best linebacker prospects from the state of Florida this cycle.
Greene is taking part in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, in January, joining outside linebacker Blaise Gunnerson and four-star offensive tackle Turner Corcoran among Husker prospects invited to the game.
He totaled 147 tackles (11.3 per game), nine tackles for loss and three sacks this fall for Wakulla, which won its first 13 games before losing to Orlando Jones High in the state semifinals.
“He’s very humble and he’s been that way since he’s been here. It’s not about Keyshawn,” Wakulla coach Scott Klees told the Tallahassee Democrat last month when Greene received his All-America jersey. “If you see him on Friday nights, he’s not going to say a whole lot. Now, he gets excited and he loves his teammates, but he’s going to do his work and do what we ask him to do.
“He knows what’s ahead of him. He’s had to work hard his whole life. Everything he’s gotten to this point has been earned, nothing given. He understands work ethic and understands he has a long ways to go. This is a first step in the process of getting where he wants to go.”
Greene only came onto the public radar screen in terms of Nebraska in the past couple of weeks, when secondary coach Travis Fisher and other NU coaches visited him during the first week of the contact period. Head coach Scott Frost was in to see him last week, too, and they were able to convince the talented linebacker to give Nebraska serious consideration.
Cooper, meanwhile, had Nebraska coaches visit him in Kansas each of the past two weeks and pulled the trigger shortly after his own official visit ended.
COMMITTED ❗️📍🌽☠️ pic.twitter.com/J71tBomliR— Aye _ 〽️emphis (@nikocooper_9) December 16, 2019
At 6-5 and 220 pounds, Cooper has the kind of size and range the Huskers covet off the edge. He redshirted his first season and played this fall, meaning he has three years of eligibility remaining once he arrives in Lincoln. Cooper told the Journal Star earlier this month that he expects to be on campus in May after graduating from Hutchinson.
"I'm actually writing this on the plane thinking about Nebraska right now (and) the amazing coaching staff," Cooper said on social media in announcing his commitment. "I learned a lot from experiencing the difficult times that took place (at Hutchinson CC). I appreciate everything and being coached by one of the best in the game, Coach Alfred Davis. ...
"I promise I'm going to take every piece of football knowledge on and off the field you (taught) me and transfer that to (Nebraska)."
Cooper had just 24 tackles on a talented Hutchinson defense this fall, but made the most of them, recording nine for loss. He redshirted in 2018.
NU also has Gunnerson (Carroll, Iowa) and Junior Aho (New Mexico Military Institute) and inside linebacker Eteva Mauga-Clements (Diablo Valley College, California) in the class already and is still working on prospects like four-star outside linebacker Kaden Johnson (St. Paul, Minnesota) and three-star outside linebacker Jimari Butler (Mobile, Alabama).
Butler is set to announce his decision between NU and TCU on Monday, while Johnson is expected to announce his choice on Wednesday during a morning signing ceremony.
The pair of commitments continues a strong finishing punch for Nebraska, which landed Colorado State transfer offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili (Norris) on Friday morning and a verbal pledge from four-star junior college wide receiver Omar Manning (Lancaster, Texas) on Friday night.
Greene's commitment bumps NU up to No. 21 nationally in the 247Sports Composite team rankings.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Junior Aho
|OLB
|6-3
|255
|Nice, France (New Mexico Military Academy)
|***
|Zavier Betts
|WR
|6-2
|190
|Omaha (Bellevue West)
|****
|Marquis Black
|DL
|6-4
|280
|McDonough, Ga. (Eagle's Landing)
|***
|Alex Conn
|OT
|6-6
|280
|Derby, Kansas
|***
|Niko Cooper
|OLB
|6-5
|220
|Memphis, Tenn. (Hutchinson C.C.)
|***
|Turner Corcoran
|OT
|6-6
|280
|Lawrence, Kan. (Free State)
|****
|Ronald Delancy III
|DB
|5-11
|190
|Miami (Northwestern)
|***
|Henry Gray
|DB
|6-0
|175
|Miami (Central)
|****
|Keyshawn Greene
|LB
|6-3
|205
|Crawfordville, Fla. (Wakulla)
|****
|Blaise Gunnerson
|OLB
|6-5
|250
|Carroll, Iowa (Kuemper)
|****
|Nash Hutmacher
|DT
|6-5
|305
|Chamberlain, South Dakota
|***
|Tamon Lynum
|DB
|6-2
|170
|Orlando, Fla. (Evans)
|***
|Omar Manning
|WR
|6-4
|225
|Lancaster, Texas (Kilgore College)
|****
|Eteva Mauga-Clements
|ILB
|6-2
|210
|Pleasant Hill, Calif. (Diablo Vall. College)
|***
|Sevion Morrison
|RB
|6-0
|200
|Tulsa, Oklahoma (Edison)
|****
|William Nixon
|WR
|5-11
|185
|Waco, Texas (Midway)
|***
|Marvin Scott III
|RB
|5-9
|205
|Port Orange, Fla. (Spruce Creek)
|***
|Logan Smothers
|QB
|6-2
|180
|Muscle Shoals, Ala.
|****