Huskers strike twice at LB with pledges from four-star Keyshawn Greene and juco OLB Niko Cooper

“He knows what’s ahead of him. He’s had to work hard his whole life. Everything he’s gotten to this point has been earned, nothing given. He understands work ethic and understands he has a long ways to go. This is a first step in the process of getting where he wants to go.”

Greene only came onto the public radar screen in terms of Nebraska in the past couple of weeks, when secondary coach Travis Fisher and other NU coaches visited him during the first week of the contact period. Head coach Scott Frost was in to see him last week, too, and they were able to convince the talented linebacker to give Nebraska serious consideration.

Cooper, meanwhile, had Nebraska coaches visit him in Kansas each of the past two weeks and pulled the trigger shortly after his own official visit ended.

At 6-5 and 220 pounds, Cooper has the kind of size and range the Huskers covet off the edge. He redshirted his first season and played this fall, meaning he has three years of eligibility remaining once he arrives in Lincoln. Cooper told the Journal Star earlier this month that he expects to be on campus in May after graduating from Hutchinson.