Jack Stoll is the latest Nebraska football player to appear on a preseason awards watch list.
On Friday, the junior was named to the John Mackey Award watch list, which goes to the nation's top tight end.
Stoll led NU's tight ends last season with 21 catches for 245 yards and three touchdowns. The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder had 11 catches and two touchdowns over the final five games of the season.
Mohamed Barry (Lott Trophy), JD Spielman (Biletnikoff Award) and Adrian Martinez (Maxwell Award, Davey O'Brien Award) also are on preseason watch lists.