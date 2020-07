× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska tight end Jack Stoll was one of 36 players named to the Mackey Award watch list Friday. The award honors the nation's top tight end.

Stoll, who has started in 24 career games, caught 25 passes for 234 yards and one touchdown in 2019. His career numbers stand at 54 receptions for 568 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Lone Tree, Colorado, native recorded three or more catches in five games last year.

