Huskers start fast, hold on to knock off Purdue 37-27

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Nebraska football coaches have talked extensively this year about playing “complementary football,” and they’ve usually done so in the context of needing to find a way to do it more often over the course of losing four games and winning just once.
The Huskers began Saturday’s outing at Ross-Ade Stadium with about as fine a performance as you could imagine in that department.
Sure, sure, it got a little bit squirrelly as the game progressed. This was nowhere near a perfect outing.
But Nebraska did enough — powered by two touchdowns in the opening 4 minutes, 56 seconds and 27 first-half points overall — to knock off Purdue 37-27.
The victory is NU’s second of the season and its first against the Boilermakers in three tries since Scott Frost took over in Lincoln three years ago.
It certainly didn’t come easily despite the fast start.
Purdue closed within seven points early in the fourth quarter when David Bell rose up over two Nebraska defenders and came down with a ball, scampering 89 yards for a touchdown as both Cam Taylor-Britt and Marquel Dismuke hit the turf hurting. After hardly surrendering a big play through three quarters, that one allowed the Boilermakers to come within 34-27 with 12:16 remaining.
Only minutes earlier, the Huskers led by 21 points.
On this day, though, Nebraska’s offense responded. Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez, who played his best game to date this season overall, led a 79-yard march that took 5:12 off the clock and ended in a field goal that pushed the lead back out to two scores.
From there, the Blackshirts surrendered nothing and the offense did enough to empty the clock.
Nebraska could hardly have started the game any faster.
The Blackshirts forced a punt after Purdue managed one first down, and wide receiver Levi Falck ripped through and blocked it, setting up a Nebraska first-and-goal at the 1-yard line. Senior Dedrick Mills, playing for the first time since Nov. 14 against Penn State due to a right knee injury, punched in a scoring run on NU’s first play from scrimmage.
A three-and-out and a 27-yard punt return by Taylor-Britt, compounded by a 15-yard Purdue penalty, set the Huskers’ second drive up at the Purdue 17. This time, it took three plays, capped by a 13-yard touchdown run on third-and-7 from Martinez.
Four plays, 18 offensive yards, 14 points thanks almost equally to the offense, defense and special teams.
Of course, it didn’t all go smoothly from there. NU gave up a big return of its own, committed a penalty of its own and had one of its own punts blocked all by halftime.
Even still, Martinez was sharp in his second consecutive start, completing 13 of his first 16 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown — a career first for walk-on wide receiver Wyatt Liewer in the second quarter to cap a pretty six-play, 56-yard drive that went as the Huskers’ longest in the first half — and the visitors scored on each of their first five drives in building a 27-13 halftime lead.
Defensively, the Huskers did a solid job on Purdue’s talented receiving duo of Rondale Moore and Bell in the first half, limiting them to 12 catches to just 53 yards overall. The Blackshirts, too, were able to harass quarterback Jack Plummer, sacking him three times and forcing a pair of holding calls in the opening 30 minutes.
Nebraska has struggled in the third quarter, but not on this day. Instead, the Huskers took the opening drive of the second half and marched it 75 yards in 11 plays, capped by a 1-yard touchdown run from Martinez that pushed the lead to 34-13 and put them squarely back in control of the game.
The Boilermakers closed the gap late in the third quarter with a touchdown drive capped by a Plummer throw to tight end Payne Durham.
Nebraska put redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey in the game after that scoring drive as Martinez spent some time in the medical tent on the Husker sideline. The Huskers picked up one first down but punted it back to the Boilermakers, giving the hosts a chance to get within one score.
