Huskers start fast, hold on to knock off Purdue 37-27

Even still, Martinez was sharp in his second consecutive start, completing 13 of his first 16 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown — a career first for walk-on wide receiver Wyatt Liewer in the second quarter to cap a pretty six-play, 56-yard drive that went as the Huskers’ longest in the first half — and the visitors scored on each of their first five drives in building a 27-13 halftime lead.

Defensively, the Huskers did a solid job on Purdue’s talented receiving duo of Rondale Moore and Bell in the first half, limiting them to 12 catches to just 53 yards overall. The Blackshirts, too, were able to harass quarterback Jack Plummer, sacking him three times and forcing a pair of holding calls in the opening 30 minutes.

Nebraska has struggled in the third quarter, but not on this day. Instead, the Huskers took the opening drive of the second half and marched it 75 yards in 11 plays, capped by a 1-yard touchdown run from Martinez that pushed the lead to 34-13 and put them squarely back in control of the game.

The Boilermakers closed the gap late in the third quarter with a touchdown drive capped by a Plummer throw to tight end Payne Durham.