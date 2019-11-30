Huskers' slim hope of 5-7 bowl bid squashed Saturday

Nebraska coach Scott Frost walks the sidelines as the Huskers play Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Nebraska entered Saturday's full college football slate with a razor thin chance at qualifying for a bowl game despite its 5-7 record.
It didn't take long for that slim hope to get squashed.
The Huskers needed eight out of a set of nine teams around the country to lose on Saturday for at least two spots to remain open to 5-7 teams. NU needed two openings because it couldn't get in ahead of five-win Boston College, which has a better Academic Progress Rate score than the Huskers.
All of the watching was rendered moot, though, when Liberty beat New Mexico State to improve to 7-5 (the Flames needed an extra win because they had two FCS victories on their slate entering Saturday) and then Michigan State edged Maryland 19-13.
The Spartans became the 77th bowl-eligible team of the season and, given BC's place ahead of NU in the APR pecking order, the Huskers were eliminated.
Had Nebraska managed to beat Iowa, its bowl chances would have looked better today, too, given Illinois' loss to Northwestern and Michigan State's lackluster performance against the Terps.
That small window slammed shut on Nebraska, and there will be no postseason play for the third straight fall in Lincoln.
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska's Wan’Dale Robinson (front center) fails to take hold of an Adrian Martinez pass as he's defended by Iowa's Jack Koerner (28) in the first quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska kicker Matt Waldoch (left) watches as his PAT clears the uprights in the second quarter as holder Isaac Armstrong looks on during the Huskers' game against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska players enter the field before their game against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
With Nebraska cornerbacks Dicaprio Bootle (23) and Cam Taylor-Britt (5) trail Iowa running back Tyler Goodson during a 55-yard touchdown run in the first quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska fans cheer for their team during Friday's game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
A pass intended for Nebraska tight end Jack Stoll (86) is intercepted by Iowa's Jack Koerner (28) in the closing moments of the first half Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska linebacker Alex Davis (22) tackles Iowa running back Tyler Goodson on a third-quarter run Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska's Collin Miller (31), Caleb Tannor, Dicaprio Bootle (23) and Carlos Davis (96) tackle Iowa's Mekhi Sargent on a third-quarter play on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska offensive linemen Boe Wilson (56) and Matt Farniok (71) await the snap to quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) in the third quarter against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) is tackled by Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (right) in the third quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska cornerback Dicaprio Bootle (23) tackles Iowa tight end Sam Laporta in the fourth quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Iowa's defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) holds the Heroes Trophy after the Hawkeyes' 27-24 victory over Nebraska on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez walks off the field after the Huskers lost to Iowa 27-24 Friday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Iowa's defensive back Geno Stone (9) forces Nebraska's running back Wyatt Mazour to go out of bounds in the fourth quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) gets up after rushing for a 4-yard gain against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium. Martinez was tackled by Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) in the third-quarter play.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (left) hands off to Dedrick Mills on a third-quarter run against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska defensive lineman Ben Stille (95) stops Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley in the fourth quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander (right) yells instructions at the Husker defense as head coach Scott Frost looks on in the third quarter during Friday's game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt takes a moment after Iowa's game-winning field goal with a few seconds remaining in the fourth quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) and safety Marquel Dismuke celebrate a play against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) ties to evade the ankle tackle of Iowa's Dane Belton as Kristian Welch defends in the third quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska defensive lineman Damian Jackson (38) loses the ball in the final play of a game against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska running back Wyatt Mazour (37) celebrates his game-tying touchdown with Husker teammates Austin Allen (11), Brenden Jaimes (second left) and Jack Stoll in the third quarter against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Fans and players celebrate a Nebraska touchdown against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska inside linebacker Collin Miller (31) celebrates a play Friday against Iowa as Khalil Davis (94) and Carlos Davis look on at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
On-field festivities get fans ready before the game between Iowa and Nebraska on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Herbie Husker (right) joins the Scarlets dance team's performance on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Iowa's Nate Stanley passes the ball Friday against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska captain Mohamed Barry finished his Husker career against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium. The linebacker finished 2019 with 89 tackles.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska coach Scott Frost walks the sidelines as the Huskers play Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Iowa fans celebrate the team's first touchdown against Nebraska on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska cornerback Dicaprio Bootle (23) closes in on Iowa tight end Sam LaPorte on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
A fan holds up a sign that reads, "I survived the season," on Friday during Nebraska's game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) gets caught in the grasp of Iowa's Kristian Welch in the second quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) is tackled by Iowa's Devonte Young (17) as Jackson Subbert (50) closes in Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to his team during a timeout Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Iowa's Nate Wieting celebrates after Keith Duncan's field goal lifted Iowa over Nebraska on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) hands the ball to Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills during Friday's game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska cornerback Lamar Jackson (left) shares a moment with coach Scott Frost after being honored on Senior Day before Friday's game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska inside linebacker Collin Miller (left), cornerback Cam Britt-Taylor (5) and head coach Scott Frost (right) emerge during the Tunnel Walk before Friday's game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska running back Wyatt Mazour (37) scores a touchdown as he is taken by Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) in the third quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
With the game clock ticking down, Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey gets a play called in the fourth quarter against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska defensive lineman Darrion Daniels (79) lies on the field after Nebraska called a timeout just before a field-goal attempt in the final seconds Friday against Iowa at at Memorial Stadium. Iowa tried again and won on Keith Duncan's 48-yard field goal.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) pushes the Nebraska's Jeramiah Stovall (24) in the face after a kickoff return in the third quarter as Husker teammate Myles Farmer (center) looks on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska's wide receiver JD Spielman (10) celebrates his touchdown against Iowa with quarterback Luke McCaffrey in the third quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Students in corn suits react to a play against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Iowa's defensive lineman Brady Reiff (91) tackles Nebraska's quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) scores a touchdown against Iowa in the third quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) pulls in a touchdown pass from Husker QB Luke McCaffrey in the third quarter against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) celebrates his touchdown pass to JD Spielman with Husker running back Wyatt Mazour in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman pulls in a touchdown pass from quarterback Luke McCaffrey in the third quarter against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) is pursued by Iowa's Geno Stone (9) on a fourth-quarter run Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Iowa's Keith Duncan (3) points toward the Nebraska bench after kicking the game-winning field goal in the final seconds of the game Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska coach Scott Frost leaves the field after losing to Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Iowa's Keith Duncan (3) kicks the game-winning field goal against Nebraska in the final seconds of the game Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska cornerback Jeramiah Stovall takes a moment on the field after losing to Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Iowa's Keith Duncan (3) kicks the game-winning field goal with 1 second left as the Hawkeyes defeated Nebraska 27-24 Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (left) consoles running back Wyatt Mazour after the Huskers lost to Iowa 27-24 Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann (13) tries to stop Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) from making a catch in the fourth quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium. Initially ruled a catch by Ragaini, the play was overturned after a review.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Iowa's kicker Keith Duncan kicks the winning field goal against Nebraska in the waning seconds Friday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Iowa kicker Keith Duncan (3) looks on as punter Colten Rastetter celebrates Duncan's game-winning field goal with 1 second to play, while Nebraska's Lamar Jackson watches Friday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska's cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) gestures to the crowd in the second-quarter action at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) tackles Iowa's wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) in the first quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke (19) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa's tight end Sam Laporta (84) in the first quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska's kicker Matt Waldoch makes a field goal against Iowa in the first quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska's quarterback Noah Vedral (16) looks to make a throw against Iowa in the first quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska's defensive lineman Ben Stille (95) tackles Iowa running back Tyler Goodson on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska outside linebacker Jojo Domann (13) (left) tackles Iowa's Nico Ragaini (89) Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Iowa players try to block a field goal from Nebraska's Matt Waldoch (35) Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) (left) evades a tackle from Iowa's Chauncey Golston (57) (center) Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
A fan holds his hand out for a high-five from Iowa's Tyler Goodson (15) (right) after he scores a touchdown Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost shown Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Iowa's Tyler Goodson (15) scores a touchdown Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) receives the ball Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska's quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs with the ball against Iowa in the first quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) scores on an interception from Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley in the second quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (right) smiles after scoring on an interception from Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley in the second quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann (13) deflects a pass intended for Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) and caught by Husker cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (right) for a touchdown Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Watch: Spirit outside Memorial Stadium
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost talks with Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz before the game Friday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost talks with Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz before the game Friday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Tina Bowen, of Omaha, carries balloons before the Nebraska home game against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
The Nebraska football team arrives at Memorial Stadium before the game against Iowa on Friday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) scores as Hawkeye quarterback Nate Stanley (4) trails alongside Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke (19) and Cam Taylor-Britt in the first quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
A number of balloons released after the Huskers' first field goal came back to the field level as the referee and others retrieved them in the first quarter against Iowa on Friday, at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska cornerback Lamar Jackson (21) hugs his parents, father Lamar Sr. (left) and mother Catherine Horton during Senior Day festivities before the Iowa game on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Contact the writer at
pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
