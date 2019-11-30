You are the owner of this article.
Huskers' slim hope of 5-7 bowl bid squashed Saturday
Huskers' slim hope of 5-7 bowl bid squashed Saturday

Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29

Nebraska coach Scott Frost walks the sidelines as the Huskers play Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Nebraska entered Saturday's full college football slate with a razor thin chance at qualifying for a bowl game despite its 5-7 record. 

It didn't take long for that slim hope to get squashed. 

The Huskers needed eight out of a set of nine teams around the country to lose on Saturday for at least two spots to remain open to 5-7 teams. NU needed two openings because it couldn't get in ahead of five-win Boston College, which has a better Academic Progress Rate score than the Huskers. 

All of the watching was rendered moot, though, when Liberty beat New Mexico State to improve to 7-5 (the Flames needed an extra win because they had two FCS victories on their slate entering Saturday) and then Michigan State edged Maryland 19-13. 

The Spartans became the 77th bowl-eligible team of the season and, given BC's place ahead of NU in the APR pecking order, the Huskers were eliminated. 

Had Nebraska managed to beat Iowa, its bowl chances would have looked better today, too, given Illinois' loss to Northwestern and Michigan State's lackluster performance against the Terps. 

That small window slammed shut on Nebraska, and there will be no postseason play for the third straight fall in Lincoln. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

