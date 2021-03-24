Huskers set to welcome fans back across all sports after Big Ten moves to localize attendance decisions

Nebraska will have fans at Haymarket Park and Bowlin Stadium on Friday.
Husker fans will have a chance to see the volleyball team in person next weekend and the football team at Memorial Stadium for the Red-White Spring Game on May 1.
The Big Ten on Wednesday morning formalized a move that's been expected for a couple of days now, announcing that all attendance decisions for regular-season competitions can be made by schools in conjunction with local health officials, effective immediately.
That's a sizable change, as the Big Ten's Council of Presidents and Chancellors have had the controls for the past year and had not allowed any of the 14 member schools to host general fans for the past year-plus.
Shortly after the league announcement, NU said it plans have fans back at Haymarket Park this weekend for the baseball program's home-opening series against Minnesota and for all other Husker sporting events moving forward this spring. Same goes for the softball program's home series beginning Friday against Penn State.
"I'm happy for our players. Obviously we're all excited, but I'm happy for our players. They've been through a lot in the last year, had a lot of things taken away," NU baseball coach Will Bolt said shortly after the announcement. "But to have a little sense of normalcy this weekend, to have some Husker fans in the stands... Very excited for the prospect of having that happen."
It was not immediately clear where attendance limits will fall, though outdoor capacities typically are expected to be higher than indoor events such as volleyball.
“I applaud the decision to allow fans to return to conference venues for the remainder of the 2020-21 athletic season,” Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos said in a statement. “This is another positive step as we move closer to normal operations in the Big Ten and across college athletics. Our staff has worked closely with local health officials to finalize details and provide a safe environment in our facilities. I know Nebraska fans are eager to get back to cheering on their Huskers in person, and we look forward to welcoming them back.”
The Big Ten recently tweaked its attendance policies and allowed limited general attendance for Big Ten championships, including its men's and women's basketball tournaments and the upcoming gymnastics and tennis championships that are set to be held in Lincoln next month. That move set the stage for a fuller transition to local control.
NU said in a release that all tickets for events this spring will be sold on a single-game basis and that ticketing will be fully mobile. Masks will be required at all athletics events.
Volleyball has just one regular season home match remaining, but head coach John Cook said in a statement Wednesday that even that will be a nice way to close the season before turning attention to the NCAA tournament in Omaha.
"We are excited we'll be able to welcome some of our awesome fans back to the Devaney Center for the end of the regular season," he said. "We look forward to the day when we can have the whole place packed in a Sea of Red again and return to the greatest atmosphere in college volleyball."
While this weekend's start times for Nebraska's three baseball games will remain unchanged, a NU spokesman said the possibility exists for future Friday games to be moved to later times to accommodate fans. Currently all of Nebraska's Friday home games are scheduled to start at 1, 2, or 4 p.m.
"Having an atmosphere where you can kind of sense the big moment a little bit — I think that's maybe a little something too for some guys that just get the adrenaline going a little bit more at times," Bolt said. "Ultimately it just comes down to what's happening between the lines. But at the same time, it's always great to have that extra excitement; the buzz in the stadium.
"All of our guys were recruited to come here, and a big reason they chose to come here was because of the atmosphere created in our ballpark."
This story will be updated.
PHOTOS: HUSKERS SWEEP IOWA (AGAIN)
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.