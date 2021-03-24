Huskers set to welcome fans back across all sports after Big Ten moves to localize attendance decisions

"We are excited we'll be able to welcome some of our awesome fans back to the Devaney Center for the end of the regular season," he said. "We look forward to the day when we can have the whole place packed in a Sea of Red again and return to the greatest atmosphere in college volleyball."

While this weekend's start times for Nebraska's three baseball games will remain unchanged, a NU spokesman said the possibility exists for future Friday games to be moved to later times to accommodate fans. Currently all of Nebraska's Friday home games are scheduled to start at 1, 2, or 4 p.m.

"Having an atmosphere where you can kind of sense the big moment a little bit — I think that's maybe a little something too for some guys that just get the adrenaline going a little bit more at times," Bolt said. "Ultimately it just comes down to what's happening between the lines. But at the same time, it's always great to have that extra excitement; the buzz in the stadium.

"All of our guys were recruited to come here, and a big reason they chose to come here was because of the atmosphere created in our ballpark."

This story will be updated.

PHOTOS: HUSKERS SWEEP IOWA (AGAIN)

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.