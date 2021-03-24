Huskers set to host up to 2,700 at baseball games, shooting for 50% for Red-White Spring Game

The Big Ten recently tweaked its attendance policies and allowed limited general attendance for Big Ten championships, including its men's and women's basketball tournaments and the upcoming gymnastics and tennis championships that are set to be held in Lincoln next month. That move set the stage for a fuller transition to local control.

NU said in a release that all tickets for events this spring will be sold on a single-game basis and that ticketing will be fully mobile. Masks will be required at all athletics events.

Volleyball has just two regular-season home match remaining, but coach John Cook said in a statement Wednesday that even that will be a nice way to close the season before turning attention to the NCAA Tournament in Omaha.

"We are excited we'll be able to welcome some of our awesome fans back to the Devaney Center for the end of the regular season," he said. "We look forward to the day when we can have the whole place packed in a Sea of Red again and return to the greatest atmosphere in college volleyball."

While this weekend's start times for Nebraska's three baseball games will remain unchanged, a NU spokesman said the possibility exists for future Friday games to be moved to later times to accommodate fans. Currently all of Nebraska's Friday home games are scheduled to start at 1, 2, or 4 p.m.