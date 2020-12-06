 Skip to main content
Huskers set for early start Saturday vs. Minnesota
Minnesota running back Rodney Smith breaks free from a tackle by Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann (13) during Saturday's game.

 STACY BENGS, The Associated Press

Nebraska's run of early kickoffs will continue another week. 

The Huskers and Minnesota will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Memorial Stadium is set to be broadcast on either Big Ten Network or FS1. That determination will be made later this week. 

Minnesota has not played either of the past two weeks due to a COVID-19 outbreak in its program, canceling games against Wisconsin and Northwestern. Both schools were also able to return to the field without missing a third straight. 

After the Gophers canceled their game against Wisconsin, start wide receiver Rashod Bateman opted out for the rest of the season in order to turn his attention to the NFL Draft. Bateman opted out this summer, but re-joined the team after the Big Ten approved a shortened season. 

Minnesota will likely be shorthanded beyond just him on Dec. 12, as the majority of players who tested positive did so within 21 days of kickoff.

As of late last week, UM's total number of positive tests was up to 47 people (21 players and 26 staff). 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017.

