Huskers set for early start at Minnesota on Oct. 16

Nebraska and Minnesota are set for an early kickoff on Oct. 16 in Minneapolis.

The Big Ten Conference announced Monday that the Huskers and Gophers will start at 11 a.m. and the game is slated for broadcast on ESPN2.

Nebraska this week is set to play its third straight night game with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC against Michigan at Memorial Stadium.

After Minnesota, the Huskers have their first of two off weeks. NU has an extra bye week since it played Illinois on Week 0. The remaining kickoff times to be determined are Oct. 30 vs. Purdue, Nov. 6 vs. Ohio State and Nov. 20 at Wisconsin.

Nebraska closes the regular season with a 12:30 p.m. kickoff on Big Ten Network at home against Iowa on Friday, Nov. 26.

