Huskers set for early start at Minnesota on Oct. 16

Nebraska's Ben Stille pressures Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the first quarter of a Dec. 12, 2020, game at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Full Scott Frost press conference after Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, October 02, 2021. The Huskers won the game 56-7.
Nebraska and Minnesota are set for an early kickoff on Oct. 16 in Minneapolis.
The Big Ten Conference announced Monday that the Huskers and Gophers will start at 11 a.m. and the game is slated for broadcast on ESPN2.
Nebraska this week is set to play its third straight night game with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC against Michigan at Memorial Stadium.
After Minnesota, the Huskers have their first of two off weeks. NU has an extra bye week since it played Illinois on Week 0. The remaining kickoff times to be determined are Oct. 30 vs. Purdue, Nov. 6 vs. Ohio State and Nov. 20 at Wisconsin.
Nebraska closes the regular season with a 12:30 p.m. kickoff on Big Ten Network at home against Iowa on Friday, Nov. 26.
Photos: Nebraska rolls past Northwestern to notch first Big Ten win of season
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson celebrates his second quarter touchdown against Northwestern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Jaquez Yant (0) gets tackled by Northwestern's Brandon Joseph (16) and Peter McIntyre (40) in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Jaquez Yant (0) looks back at Northwestern's A.J. Hampton, Jr. (11) as he takes off on a 64-yard run Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure (3) runs for extra yardage after a first-quarter catch against Northwestern's Cameron Mitchell (2) on the first play from scrimmage on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure (3) runs for extra yardage after a first-quarter catch against Northwestern's Coco Azema (0) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Levi Falck (88) gets pushed out of bounds by Northwestern's A.J. Hampton, Jr. (11) after a catch in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
Nebraska's Jaquez Yant (0) eludes Northwestern defenders during a first-half run Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez scores a first-quarter touchdown against Northwestern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Kelsey Larsen (left) and Blake Sanchez (right) carry balloons before the Nebraska-Northwestern game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's JoJo Domann (13) sacks Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski (12) in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson (44) helps celebrate the sack of teammate JoJo Domann (13) against Northwestern in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska running back Jaquez Yant (0) holds off Northwestern's A. J. Hampton Jr.. (11) on a 64-yard run in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs the ball towards the end zone before scoring a first quarter touchdown against Northwestern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's JoJo Domann (13) throws the bones after a first-quarter tackle of Northwestern's Malik Washington (6) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) scores on a first-quarter run against Northwestern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost (left) greets Husker wide receiver Oliver Martin during pregame warmups before taking on Northwestern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco watches the team warming up before playing Northwestern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) arches his back to follow a booming Husker punt as he talks to defensive coordinator Erik Chinander during warmups for the Northwestern game Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco (right) watches quarterback Logan Smothers warm up before the game against Northwestern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers warms up prior to the game against Northwestern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) talks to defensive coordinator Erik Chinander as they watch warmups before taking on Northwestern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haarberg warms up prior to the game against Northwestern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (left) hugs Husker wide receiver Oliver Martin during pregame warmups before taking on Northwestern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
The Cornhusker Marching Band leads the parade of players and coaches as they pass Archie the mammoth and Morrill Hall during the Unity Walk before taking on Northwestern in football Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti (right) reaches out for the toes of Archie the mammoth as the coaches pass by Morrill Hall as part of the Unity Walk before taking on Northwestern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Tiny Tim, a long-haired dachshund owned by John Bender of Monument, Colo., is dressed up in Husker red for the football game against Northwestern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska football player Cam Jurgens high-fives Beverly Brush as he walks into Memorial stadium before the Huskers play Northwestern on Saturday.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
The Cornhusker Marching Band performs in front of the Selleck Quadrangle before the Huskers arrive Saturday for a football game against Northwestern.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost walks into Memorial Stadium before the Huskers play Northwestern on Saturday.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska player Lane McCallum makes his way to the Unity Walk on Saturday before the Huskers played Northwestern.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
The Nebraska football team walks to the stadium before playing Northwestern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
The Nebraska football team walks past Morrill Hall to the stadium before playing Northwestern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
The Nebraska football team begins their Unity Walk from the Selleck Quadrangle on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska kicker Connor Culp (33) is all smiles after converting a third-quarter extra-point attempt against Northwestern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Marques Buford Jr. (12) coaxes the 84-yard punt by William Przystup to go a little further in the third quarter against Northwestern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northwestern's Evan Hull (center) gets tackled by Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (5), Luke Reimer and Pheldarius Payne in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts (15) scores on an 83-yard run in the third quarter against Northwestern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska linebacker Garrett Nelson (44) creates a fumble from a sack of Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski in the third quarter as teammate Caleb Tannor (2) looks on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska receiver Zavier Betts (15) eyes a pass as he's defended by Northwestern's A. J. Hampton in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski gets swarmed by Nebraska's Casey Rogers as Cam Taylor-Britt (5) dives into the first-quarter play Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Alante Brown (4) celebrates a tackle on a Northwestern kickoff return on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers (8) runs the ball with Northwestern's Peter McIntyre (40) in pursuit in the third quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Looking like a KISS concert, flames erupt from the end zone prior to the start of the fourth quarter against Northwestern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska running back Sevion Morrison (28) scored a touchdown against Northwestern in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska running back Sevion Morrison (28) celebrates a fourth-quarter touchdown with teammate Chris Hickman against Northwestern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers (8) came in for starter Adrian Martinez in the third quarter against Northwestern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Connor Culp (33) celebrates with his team after a successful extra point against Northwestern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Broc Bando walks off the field after the Huskers defeated Northwestern 56-7 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Will Nixon (12) gets tackled by Northwestern's Bryce Jackson (22) in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Sevion Morrison (28) gets tackled by several Northwestern players in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Markese Stepp (33) gets tackled by Northwestern's Chris Bergin (28) in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Northwestern's Stephon Robinson, Jr. (5) gets tackled by Nebraska's JoJo Domann (13) and Braxton Clark (11) in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Teddy Prochazka (65) takes on Northwestern's Peter McIntyre (40) and Jason Gold in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
A show of lights and flames took place between the third and fourth quarters during the Northwestern game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Zavier Betts runs for an 83-yard touchdown in the third quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
A jet flies over near the end of the national anthem before Nebraska plays Northwestern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez scores in the first quarter against Northwestern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili (63) looks for someone to block against Northwestern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
A member of the Cornhusker Marching Band prepares to perform the national anthem before Nebraska plays Northwestern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Recruit Dylan Raiola (center) stands on the field before Nebraska plays Northwestern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Logan Smothers (8) runs for yardage in the third quarter against Northwestern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Markese Stepp (30) signs a miniature football for Nebraska alumni Alec Oberndorfer after the Huskers defeated Northwestern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt cradles the ball after a Northwestern incompletion on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Cam Jurgens hugs athletic director Trev Alberts after the Huskers defeated Northwestern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska players huddles on the field during a timeout in the fourth quarter during a game against Northwestern Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska players kneel before the start of a game against Northwestern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
A fan pushes a football off the overhang before Nebraska's game against Northwestern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Matt Masker throws a pass in the fourth quarter against Northwestern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Northwestern's Stephon Robinson is taken down by Nebraska at the 1-yard line in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Jaquez Yant lies outside the end zone after being run out of bounds in by Northwestern in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
The Huskers take the field before playing Northwestern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Nick Henrich comes up short when attempting to tackle Northwestern's Andrew Clair in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's JoJo Domann (13) and Garrett Nelson (44) celebrate a tackle in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Marques Buford runs off the field after the Huskers defeated Northwestern 56-7 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Logan Smothers (8) handles the ball with Jaquez Yant coming in for a possible handoff in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
A Nebraska cheerleader stands on the sidelines before the start of Saturday's game against Northwestern at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson (14) trips while running with the ball against Northwestern in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Northwestern's Stephon Robinson catches the ball for his team's only touchdown against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska kicks an extra point in the fourth quarter against Northwestern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Contact the writer at
pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
