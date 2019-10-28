Indiana officials on Saturday made it clear they didn't feel that Nebraska had given enough respect for the Hoosiers program.
After IU beat NU 38-31 in Lincoln, Indiana athletic director Fred Glass said the victory was, "was particularly gratifying, particularly knowing Nebraska’s staff had no respect for our program."
He was asked specifically about the root of that sentiment and said, "They know, and I know, and our team knew, and I’ll just leave it at that."
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on Monday insisted that he and his staff do not know.
"We’ve been scratching our heads, wondering what that’s all about," Frost said. "We don’t have any idea, to be honest with you. I’d be curious to know."
Multiple people on Monday said that there's been some contact between staffers on each side since Saturday and that there hasn't been a clear answer about the who, what, when or where.
"I couldn't have been nicer and more complimentary to (IU head coach Tom Allen) before and after the game," Frost said. "We have a ton of respect for their team and where they've got their team to. I told him that before the game, told him how good a job we thought they must be doing because of the way their team had been playing, and I told him for what it’s worth I thought their offensive coordinator was doing an unbelievable job. And I told him after the game I was really happy for him.
"So, I have no idea where it came from. If there’s something that we did, I’d certainly like to know."
Multiple Indiana players were asked about the nature of the disrespect during interviews on Monday and no details emerged.
Nebraska senior linebacker and captain Mohamed Barry didn't know exactly the nature of the comments made by Glass and Allen but also said he wasn't too worried about it.
"I would just say that it's football," Barry said. "You're supposed to be, you know, I guess nice to them? I don't know what they want. … If they're not feeling the TLC, then I don't know. It's football, it's a man's game."