Huskers safety Deontai Williams, robbed of 2019 by injury, has plenty to prove and is 'ready to hit'

You think the 10-month offseason since Nebraska last played a football game feels long? Try walking in Deontai Williams’ shoes.

The senior safety was a part-time player in 2018 – his first season in the program after transferring from Jones County (Miss.) Junior College – even though secondary coach Travis Fisher said he could have played Williams more. Then last year was supposed to be Williams’ opportunity to break out, except he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during the first quarter of Nebraska’s season-opening win against South Alabama.

So, all told, Williams has played just four series since November 2018. Even though the Jacksonville, Florida native is considered by NU coaches to be potentially among the Huskers’ best defensive players, he’s yet to actually man a full-time role.

Not surprisingly, he says he’s more than ready.

"Now that the season is back on, I'm fired up. I'm ready to hit and fly around and show what I've got,” Williams said Tuesday. “I still have a lot to prove, just to the defense, to the coaches and to anyone else if I want to go to the next level. Scouts and all. This year has just been to improve and to show what I’ve got."