Huskers safety Deontai Williams, robbed of 2019 by injury, has plenty to prove and is 'ready to hit'

You think the 10-month offseason since Nebraska last played a football game feels long? Try walking in Deontai Williams’ shoes.
The senior safety was a part-time player in 2018 – his first season in the program after transferring from Jones County (Miss.) Junior College – even though secondary coach Travis Fisher said he could have played Williams more. Then last year was supposed to be Williams’ opportunity to break out, except he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during the first quarter of Nebraska’s season-opening win against South Alabama.
So, all told, Williams has played just four series since November 2018. Even though the Jacksonville, Florida native is considered by NU coaches to be potentially among the Huskers’ best defensive players, he’s yet to actually man a full-time role.
Not surprisingly, he says he’s more than ready.
"Now that the season is back on, I'm fired up. I'm ready to hit and fly around and show what I've got,” Williams said Tuesday. “I still have a lot to prove, just to the defense, to the coaches and to anyone else if I want to go to the next level. Scouts and all. This year has just been to improve and to show what I’ve got."
Williams, who graduated in December, could have sought out a transfer and been eligible to play right away when the Big Ten postponed its season on Aug. 11 in order to try to impress those NFL scouts. Instead, he stuck with NU and now is headed into a third season in the same defense and under the same secondary coach in Travis Fisher.
“I looked at it this way: Just keep my head down and stay focused no matter what,” Williams said. “You don’t ever know what’s going to go down. I don’t have no control over any of that, so I just try to stay grinding on the field, stay in the lab and get stronger.”
He’s kept that attitude even after a fall of rehabilitating from surgery, a spring getting back into shape and a summer wondering if he’d get the chance to play this year at all.
“The process has been great,” Williams said. “Ever since I got hurt, I’ve been on the move to get better, learn more about the playbook, try to be that captain that that the defense needs, talk to my teammates and all that.”
That approach has certainly impressed Fisher.
“He’s a soft-spoken, grown man,” Fisher said. “He’s not going to be moved off of emotions. He’s going to let his opportunities present itself and he’s going to go out and play football. Love the kid, man. He’s great in the room. He has the culture. He brings the younger guys along and holds the older guys accountable, holds himself accountable.
“It’s a pleasure to coach him.”
Williams rejoins a veteran group that is expected to be among Nebraska’s strongest units this year. He’s considered a likely starter at safety next to fellow senior Marquel Dismuke and has younger players like redshirt freshmen Myles Farmer and Noa Pola-Gates behind him at safety. Corner, too, is a veteran group headed by senior Dicaprio Bootle and junior Cam Taylor-Britt along with sophomores Braxton Clark and Quinton Newsome and junior college transfer Nadab Joseph.
For now, that’s the group he’s focused on. Williams said he’s not thinking yet about what the next few months look like in such a turbulent year.
“I’m just taking it week by week and day by day and let God handle the rest,” Williams said. “I really don’t think about what my plan is and I really don’t have a plan. When you try to make a plan, it doesn’t play out the way you want it to be.”
