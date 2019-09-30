Nebraska's recent surge in evening kickoffs will continue Oct. 12 in Minneapolis.
The Huskers' road game against Minnesota will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on either FS1 or BTN, NU announced Monday morning.
It will be the fourth evening kickoff in five weeks for Nebraska, which just completed three straight against Northern Illinois, Illinois and Ohio State.
This Saturday's homecoming game against Northwestern at Memorial Stadium will begin at 3 p.m. on Fox.
Nebraska now has four games remaining that are still TBD: Oct. 26 vs. Indiana, Nov. 2 at Purdue, Nov. 16 vs. Wisconsin and Nov. 23 at Maryland.