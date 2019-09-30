{{featured_button_text}}
NU football vs. Minnesota, 10/20/18

Nebraska's Collin Miller (31) and Carlos Davis (96) combine on bringing down Minnesota quarterback Zack Annexstad (5) during an Oct. 20 contest at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska's recent surge in evening kickoffs will continue Oct. 12 in Minneapolis. 

The Huskers' road game against Minnesota will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on either FS1 or BTN, NU announced Monday morning. 

It will be the fourth evening kickoff in five weeks for Nebraska, which just completed three straight against Northern Illinois, Illinois and Ohio State. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

This Saturday's homecoming game against Northwestern at Memorial Stadium will begin at 3 p.m. on Fox. 

Nebraska now has four games remaining that are still TBD: Oct. 26 vs. Indiana, Nov. 2 at Purdue, Nov. 16 vs. Wisconsin and Nov. 23 at Maryland. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

2
0
1
0
1

Tags

Sports writer

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Load comments