Huskers reel in first DB of their class of 2021 as Mississippi prep player makes his pledge

Nebraska on Tuesday reeled in the first defensive back of its 2021 scholarship recruiting class.

Lardarius Webb Jr., a 5-foot-10, 170-pound player, announced his verbal commitment via Twitter.

"I just want to thank GOD that I'm able to showcase my talent on a such a BIG stage," he wrote. "This has been a long journey, but I have enjoyed this journey, too."

Webb Jr., the son of former NFL defensive back Lardarius Webb, becomes the 12th player known to have verbally committed to Nebraska's class of 2021. The younger Webb hasn't received a star ranking by either Rivals or 247Sports.

He is set to play his senior season at Jackson Academy in Jackson, Mississippi. He recorded 51 tackles along with three interceptions last year while playing for Beauregard High School in Opelika, Alabama.​

According to the Opelika-Auburn News, Webb received a scholarship offer from Nebraska on June 26 -- his first offer from a major college. He said he’s heard from several other schools such as Towson, South Dakota and Nicholls State, which is where his father played from 2007 to 2008.