A Nebraska redshirt freshman wide receiver is planning to transfer from the program.
An NU football spokesman confirmed to the Journal Star on Monday afternoon that Miles Jones has expressed his intentions to the coaching staff to explore his options in the transfer portal.
Jones, Miramar, Florida native, has appeared in four games this fall but has not logged a catch.
The former American Heritage High standout came to Lincoln with high expectations as a potentially early contributor, but injuries derailed his season in 2018 and he has been behind Wan'Dale Robinson and JD Spielman among others this fall.
Jones is the first player known to have started the process of putting his name in the transfer portal from the Huskers this fall.
The class of 2018, though, has suffered heavy attrition since it came together in the first two months of Scott Frost's tenure here.
Jones joins a list of transfers that includes defensive backs Cam'Ron Jones and CJ Smith, junior college running back Greg Bell, junior college defensive back Will Jackson.
A pair of players, offensive lineman Willie Canty and wide receiver Dominick Watt, never made it to campus and went to junior colleges instead.
A trio of players still listed on the roster are not currently part of the program in wide receiver Andre Hunt and tight end Katerian Legrone, who are indefinitely suspended, and running back Maurice Washington.