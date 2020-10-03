Huskers' recipe for offensive improvement includes wrinkles, details and 'buttering bread'

Even in early March, the final days before the coronavirus pandemic upended spring football in Lincoln, sports across the country and many more aspects of life for most Americans, 2020 figured to be a year of transition for Matt Lubick.
The new Nebraska offensive coordinator spent his first days on the job grinding out long hours on the recruiting trail, then dove into an exhaustive review of what went well and what didn’t for the Husker offense in 2019. Lubick, of course, spent that year working a corporate job in Colorado and jumped at the chance to join NU because of his long working relationship with head coach Scott Frost and also, he said, the proximity to his family.
That part has been thrown for a significant loop over the past seven months.
“The isolation for me; I’m a single guy so it’s like, I thrive on being around the coaches and our team and I think that’s what everyone wants and everyone misses in these times is being around good people,” Lubick told reporters Thursday. “The hard part for me is that I’m really close to my family back in Colorado and not being able to see my parents with the quarantine, they’re at a risk age, and so just dealing with that. But I talk to them every day on the phone and I feel, I think all our players do, feel really supported by one another and the same is true for the coaches.”
For most of the summer since June, too, Lubick and the Nebraska offensive staff have been at the task of working with Husker players to improve an offensive unit that last year was No. 72 nationally in both scoring (28 points per game) and yards per play (5.76), No. 73 in pass efficiency and No. 60 in yards per rush (4.48).
“One thing you do as an offense to try to get better is you look back at the last season and what did we do well? And you continue to do that, maybe do it a little bit differently,” Lubick said. “If there’s something you didn’t do well, ask why. We always put the first thing on us (as coaches); did we coach it well enough? Did we rep it well enough? Is it even worth doing? Then the third thing is you actually look at other teams and do a lot of self-scout and studying and see if there’s something else out there that can enhance your system, and it fits? Let’s use it.”
In 2019, from a general perspective, Nebraska’s offense wasn’t particularly bad in any one area, but it also wasn’t particularly good in any area, either.
That means much of the work this offseason isn’t about reconstruction or schematic overhaul, it’s about detail work.
“We’re a little more detailed in our routes, running full speed more of the time,” senior tight end Jack Stoll said when asked why he thinks his position group has seen the ball more during practice. “Some of the smaller details like that really end up turning what could be a throw to the flat for 3 yards into a 15-yard gain because we end up coming out of our break a little bit faster.
“It’s just minor details that have helped us a lot, and I think coach Lubick has done a good job of drawing up some schemes for not only the tight ends, but wide receivers and running backs, as well.”
Offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Greg Austin in the spring made a point of saying that NU needed to be more streamlined in the run game, a point he reiterated Thursday.
“We’re going to hang our hat on a few (run) schemes and we’re going to run them and we’re going to get really good at it,” he said.
That doesn’t mean it’s always going to be simple. There are always wrinkles and tendency-breakers and game-specific adjustments to explore and perhaps new ideas to incorporate, he said.
“Nevertheless, this is our bread and butter, and we’ve been buttering bread here for the last few months,” Austin said.
“The thing I love about this offense is we’re able to adapt to our talent,” Lubick added. “We do have some components of pro-style, we’re able to run the ball downhill. We’re also able to get the ball to our playmakers in space. We’ve got to continue to do that. That’s one of the things I’ve always loved about this — dating all the way back to Oregon — is just the flexibility. We have all the run game that you see from an NFL team on Sundays and we have the ability to drop back and throw it and we also have the ability to read guys in the run game and get off a lot of plays and do it fast.”
Lubick said this week that Nebraska, with the benefit of all that extra time in the summer, has everything in the playbook installed. The next three weeks are about game specifics and eventually tailoring a game plan for Ohio State.
“We’re going to definitely mix in some live stuff (in practice) because our first game will be a test that we’re looking forward to, and there’s no warmups,” Lubick said. “I think everyone is dealing with that. We’ve got to have the right amount of scrimmage reps, the right amount of game situations. Not just tackling, but specific situations. Third-and-short, red zone, clutch, four-minute backed up, those are all the things we’re thinking about that could happen in a game that we’re talking about daily.”
NU’s first two opponents both lost significant personnel to graduation and the NFL this offseason, but Ohio State and Wisconsin finished first and 13th nationally, respectively, in yards per play allowed and fourth and 10, respectively, in points per game allowed.
Simply put, the Nebraska offense faces a stiff test right out of the gate. Stoll, though, is confident in the strides he sees his group making under the returning group of coaches and the new guy, Lubick.
“He’s probably one of the most knowledgeable guys on the coaching staff as far as football, schemewise,” Stoll said. “He’s just a fun guy to be around and he’s one of those guys, he lives and breathes football and that’s what you want out of your OC. He’s just been great to have around, and what he’s come up with and what he’s done to help specifically the offense, has been tremendous.
“We look forward to seeing what else he can come up with to help this team move forward.”
