Huskers' recipe for offensive improvement includes wrinkles, details and 'buttering bread'

“One thing you do as an offense to try to get better is you look back at the last season and what did we do well? And you continue to do that, maybe do it a little bit differently,” Lubick said. “If there’s something you didn’t do well, ask why. We always put the first thing on us (as coaches); did we coach it well enough? Did we rep it well enough? Is it even worth doing? Then the third thing is you actually look at other teams and do a lot of self-scout and studying and see if there’s something else out there that can enhance your system, and it fits? Let’s use it.”