Huskers' Ready Now program, a first of its kind, the latest in evolving name and likeness landscape

“We believe social media is at the core of this next frontier for player development,” Frost said in the Tuesday release. “There’s an opportunity for our players that transcends compensation today -- we as coaches and leaders can provide our student-athletes the tools to maximize their future value while they’re competing for the University of Nebraska.

“Regardless of what change comes in (name, image and likeness) legislation, we want every Nebraska athlete to be prepared with the blueprint for success beyond the field.”

Said Kunalic: “We don’t necessarily know what some of the changes are going to be as it relates to the NCAA, but what we do know is that there’s a likelihood that there will be some involvement of social media, because that’s one of the easiest ways for brands to partner up with athletes.

“There’s likely going to be a massive market and demand from that. That’s something we know from having worked with pros for the past seven years.”