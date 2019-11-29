Huskers' rally, season come to a halt on Iowa's late field goal

Iowa has won five straight against the Huskers.

NU’s offense wore Iowa down, compiling a big time-of-possession advantage through the first three frames, but the Hawkeyes were able to pin Nebraska deep in its own territory twice to start the fourth. The Huskers couldn’t get out of the shadow of their own end zone on either drive, keeping the field-position advantage squarely with the visitors.

Nebraska gave up 191 yards to Iowa in the first quarter, but then just 32 between the beginning of the second and the 9:10 mark of the fourth quarter.

Early on, though, it was all Hawkeyes.

Iowa entered its regular-season finale ranked 101st out of 130 nationally in rushing offense, averaging 131.7 yards per game, but it had little trouble carving up the Husker defense early on.

After a pair of successful stretch plays to its right — good for gains of 6 and 11 — offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz dialed up a reverse to counter the stretch action and sprung Ihmir Smith-Marsette for a 45-yard touchdown and a 7-0 Hawkeye lead less than five minutes in.

Later in the first quarter, freshman back Tyler Goodson ripped through a hole right up the middle of the Husker defense and raced 55 yards for a touchdown.