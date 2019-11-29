Huskers' rally, season come to a halt on Iowa's late field goal

Nebraska looked like it was close to dead in the water in the second quarter on Black Friday against Iowa, but stormed back in the third to make Senior Day a loud one at Memorial Stadium against Big Ten West Division rival Iowa.
The Huskers got a jolt from freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey, who faked an option on his first snap of the afternoon under center, rolled to his left and found junior receiver JD Spielman for a 39-yard touchdown to halve the Hawkeyes’ lead to 24-17. After the Blackshirts, a stiff outfit the entirety of a third quarter that saw Iowa gain just 7 yards, forced a three-and-out, sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez marched the Huskers 60 yards for the game-tying score late in the third quarter.
But for the second straight year, Iowa edged Nebraska on a late field goal.
Iowa, which started its final drive at its own 26-yard line with 32 seconds remaining, got a 48-yard field goal from Keith Duncan with 1 second left to lift the Hawkeyes to a 27-24 victory against the Huskers. The loss ends NU's season at 5-7.
Iowa positioned itself for the win with a pair of 22-yard pass plays, including one down the seam to tight end Sam LaPorta, setting up Duncan's winning kick.
Before Iowa's winning drive, Nebraska had a chance to drive down in the final minutes and win after Mekhi Sargent fumbled at the Nebraska 30, a play after he broke loose for a 30-yard run. The Huskers, however, were unable to get anything going.
Iowa has won five straight against the Huskers.
NU’s offense wore Iowa down, compiling a big time-of-possession advantage through the first three frames, but the Hawkeyes were able to pin Nebraska deep in its own territory twice to start the fourth. The Huskers couldn’t get out of the shadow of their own end zone on either drive, keeping the field-position advantage squarely with the visitors.
Nebraska gave up 191 yards to Iowa in the first quarter, but then just 32 between the beginning of the second and the 9:10 mark of the fourth quarter.
Early on, though, it was all Hawkeyes.
Iowa entered its regular-season finale ranked 101st out of 130 nationally in rushing offense, averaging 131.7 yards per game, but it had little trouble carving up the Husker defense early on.
After a pair of successful stretch plays to its right — good for gains of 6 and 11 — offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz dialed up a reverse to counter the stretch action and sprung Ihmir Smith-Marsette for a 45-yard touchdown and a 7-0 Hawkeye lead less than five minutes in.
Later in the first quarter, freshman back Tyler Goodson ripped through a hole right up the middle of the Husker defense and raced 55 yards for a touchdown.
Iowa had 152 rushing yards by the end of the first quarter and looked ready to blow the game open before halftime if not for a big play from the Blackshirts.
Junior outside linebacker JoJo Domann undercut a throw from senior Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley and deflected it right into the arms of sophomore defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt, who raced 38 yards down the visiting sideline to cut the Hawkeyes’ lead to 17-10 with 8:54 remaining in the first half.
Inexplicably, Nebraska kicked the ball deep and into the wind on the ensuing kickoff — the Huskers had relied mostly on pooch kicks since a return score by Wisconsin two weeks ago and considering they don’t have a kicker who can regularly get it to the end zone — and Smith-Marsette returned it 95 yards for a 24-10 lead before NU could even realize it had momentum.
The Huskers had another chance to get points before halftime, but Martinez threw an interception on a post to tight end Jack Stoll around the goal line, and Iowa took a two-score lead to intermission.
