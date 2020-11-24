Huskers' QB-heavy run game faces tall task with Iowa, the Big Ten's best run-stopping unit

And Iowa is even tougher this year than it was in 2019.

The Hawkeyes so far this season are allowing a Big Ten-best 2.64 yards per carry, nearly a yard better than everybody else in the conference except for Wisconsin (3.01).

Nixon is second in the Big Ten in tackles for loss (8½), fellow defensive lineman Zach VanVulkenburg is tied for third (6½) and Chauncey Golston is right behind in fifth (6). That trio has combined for 10½ sacks through five games. The fourth starter up front is Northern Illinois graduate transfer Jack Heflin, a productive player in his own right.

Nebraska has actually seen its average per carry tick up in Big Ten play from 4.6 to 4.9 this year, but the Huskers have relied heavily on quarterbacks Luke McCaffrey and Martinez in that rate. That’s not a problem per se, as long as the pair stays healthy and effective, but NU’s running backs are averaging 3.8 per carry through four games. Last year the running backs averaged 4.7 per carry.

More dramatic is the split in production between the positions. Quarterbacks this year account for 65.4% of the Huskers’ rushing yards compared with 36% last year. Martinez and McCaffrey have accounted for 51% of Nebraska’s rush attempts this year, compared to 37.4% for the quarterbacks in 2019.