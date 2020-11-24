Huskers' QB-heavy run game faces tall task with Iowa, the Big Ten's best run-stopping unit

Iowa closed out an impressive 41-21 victory against Penn State on Saturday with a highlight that will play on the reel the rest of the season and beyond.
Hawkeye defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon picked off a pass attempt in the flat and took it 71 yards to the house with a little bit of fancy ball-handling en route. It was one of the more impressive defensive plays of the season in the Big Ten and a feather in the cap for fans of Big Man Touchdowns everywhere.
More than flash, though, this Iowa defensive line hangs its hat on force. It’s another darn good unit, and one that will surely challenge a Nebraska offense that has struggled to consistently run the ball except for the quarterback position.
“Iowa, they’re always going to be pretty similar in what they do,” senior NU offensive lineman and captain Matt Farniok said Tuesday. “They’re a tough team, they’re a physical team and they don’t really make mistakes. They kind of play on you making mistakes. They’re a team that has great discipline, and to beat them you also have to have great discipline.”
A year ago, the Huskers chiseled out 184 yards on the ground against Iowa in a 27-24 loss, but the production did not come easily. Dedrick Mills got 94 on 24 carries, quarterback Adrian Martinez was credited with 44 yards on 21 carries and walk-on Wyatt Mazour had NU’s only rushing touchdown as part of a 28-yard afternoon. All told: 3.3 yards per carry.
And Iowa is even tougher this year than it was in 2019.
The Hawkeyes so far this season are allowing a Big Ten-best 2.64 yards per carry, nearly a yard better than everybody else in the conference except for Wisconsin (3.01).
Nixon is second in the Big Ten in tackles for loss (8½), fellow defensive lineman Zach VanVulkenburg is tied for third (6½) and Chauncey Golston is right behind in fifth (6). That trio has combined for 10½ sacks through five games. The fourth starter up front is Northern Illinois graduate transfer Jack Heflin, a productive player in his own right.
Nebraska has actually seen its average per carry tick up in Big Ten play from 4.6 to 4.9 this year, but the Huskers have relied heavily on quarterbacks Luke McCaffrey and Martinez in that rate. That’s not a problem per se, as long as the pair stays healthy and effective, but NU’s running backs are averaging 3.8 per carry through four games. Last year the running backs averaged 4.7 per carry.
More dramatic is the split in production between the positions. Quarterbacks this year account for 65.4% of the Huskers’ rushing yards compared with 36% last year. Martinez and McCaffrey have accounted for 51% of Nebraska’s rush attempts this year, compared to 37.4% for the quarterbacks in 2019.
“Part of coaching is finding out what you’re good at and then figuring out how to do that better and doing it over and over and over again,” offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said. “… First of all, we’ve got to be more consistent and better than everything. You do really have to hone in on, ‘What is our bread and butter?’ Outside zone and inside zone has been the bread and butter for the history of this offense, but still be able to get the ball to the perimeter.”
Mills has missed most of the past two games, exiting Nebraska’s 30-23 win against Penn State after one drive with an apparent right knee injury and then missing Saturday’s loss against Illinois altogether.
“That puts us in a position where we got Wan’Dale (Robinson) — who we want to use at receiver, but we can put him in the backfield and can do special things — and some freshmen," Lubick said. "And those freshmen have been battling it out.
“I can't tell you there's one that's clearly on top because they're all talented kids, but that's the boat we’re rowing in right now.”
Not only that, but the Huskers have dealt with a bit of a shuffle on the offensive line that could affect the game, too. Sophomore center Cam Jurgens played a half against Illinois but exited after a couple of errant snaps that Frost after the game attributed to aggravation of a foot injury that kept Jurgens out against Northwestern.
Farniok slid to center and has performed well there in his 1½ games so far.
“It was a little more comfortable,” Farniok said of the second half against Illinois. “Obviously, the second time around at anything you do, you’re going to be a little more fluid at it. It felt more at ease.”
Farniok said his group will have to take another step forward if the Huskers are to snap a five-game losing streak against Iowa.
“We’ve been doing all right. Honestly, at the end of the day, I tend to measure the success of the group by, are we winning or losing. And, obviously, we haven’t been winning. So we need to find a way to be better,” Farniok said.
Watch now: Lubick discusses passing game deficiencies, running backs and more
Watch now: Farniok says the team is the 'good type of mad'
Watch now: Newcomer Falck says team has reviewed importance of Nebraska-Iowa matchup
Watch now: Rogers says, 'We want that trophy back' as Iowa game looms
Watch now: Chinander says 'you shouldn't be playing college football' if you can't get ready for Iowa rivalry game
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!